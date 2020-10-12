Last week, there was a great lineup of football games on the VYPE Live Network. VYPE Media's Joshua Waclawczyk brings you the sixth episode of the VYPE Friday Night Recap Show. On today's episode, he shares Texas high school football highlights from the Cedar Park/Georgetown, Hebron/Haslet Eaton, Memorial/Jersey Village, Holy Cross of San Antonio/Shiner St. Paul, The Woodlands The John Cooper School/Houston Christian, Aldine Nimitz/Aldine MacArthur, Lago Vista/Luling, Poth/George West and Alamo Heights/Buda Johnson contests and scores from other action. Check out everything below!

Score Correction: Aldine Eisenhower 34, Aldine 0

VYPE Friday Night Recap Show (Episode 6) www.youtube.com

