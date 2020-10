Published: October 12, 2020, 11:12 am Updated: October 12, 2020, 11:27 am

Break up the Fulshear Chargers.

Fulshear knocked off Sam Rayburn 28-0 to reach 3-0. The Chargers face Fort Bend Clements this weekend.

QB Jackson Edge is the team's leading rusher and passer and his favorite target is Hayden Graham.

Pasadena Sam Rayburn faces Deer Park this weekend.

Here is a another great gallery from Andy Tolbert.