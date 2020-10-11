The Latest: Biceps injury sidelines Arizona's Chandler Jones

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown with Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT):

2:15 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been knocked out of the game against the New York Jets with a biceps injury.

The Cardinals lead the Jets 14-3 late in the first half.

-- Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool and Philadelphia running back Mile Sanders have each scored two touchdowns as the Steelers and Eagles are tied at 14-all in the second quarter.

Claypool, a rookie second-round pick from Notre Dame, has scored on a 2-yard run and a 32-yard catch.

Sanders has touchdown runs of 74 yards and 1 yard. His 74-yarder was the Eagles’ longest run from scrimmage since Brian Mitchell had an 85-yarder against Atlanta in 2000.

Pittsburgh has lost guard David DeCastro for the game with an abdominal injury.

1:50 p.m.

Former Fordham star Chase Edmonds has run for a 29-yard touchdown in his return to the New York metro area as the Phoenix Cardinals lead the New York Jets 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Edmonds' touchdown capped an 89-yard drive. It was the fourth touchdown Edmonds has scored in MetLife Stadium over the past two seasons. Edmonds ran for 3 touchdowns and a career-high 126 yards last season in a win over the Giants.

Fordham is in the Bronx, one of the five boroughs of New York City.

-- Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

1:35 p.m.

With Kyle Allen promoted to starting quarterback and Dwayne Haskins demoted to third on Washington’s depth chart, Alex Smith is active and in uniform for the first time since his gruesome injury on Nov. 18, 2018.

Smith, now 36, broke his right tibia and fibula that day. He underwent 17 surgeries and survived a life-threatening infection. Smith was cleared to practice in August and became the backup when Haskins was benched.

Smith is one injury to Allen away from completing his remarkable comeback to play in an NFL game again. Allen led Washington on a first-quarter touchdown drive to take a 7-6 lead on the Los Angeles Rams.

-- Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland

1:20 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost left guard Kelechi Osemele and the Las Vegas Raiders don't have safety Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

All of them left within the first eight plays of their AFC West matchup.

Joyner walked off gingerly after chasing down Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the first play of the game.

Osemele had to be removed on a cart with a right knee injury. He collapsed on a scramble by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It occurred two plays after Osemele was called for holding, wiping out a 58-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

Renfrow was hurt after signaling for fair catch on a punt return, then fielding the ball and getting tackled.

-- Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

1:12 p.m.

The uncertainty in the Arizona Cardinals-New York Jets game started with the coin toss.

After the Cardinals won the toss, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Arizona was deferring. The Jets took the ball and Fitzgerald started jogging to the sideline.

Referee Adrian Hill had to call Fitzgerald back to ask which way the Cardinals wanted to kick off. Fitzgerald looked to the bench, got a signal and it was decided.

-- Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

12:35 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers put their unbeaten records at stake in their respective games to headline the NFL’s early-afternoon action on Sunday.

Kansas City (4-0) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) while the Steelers (3-0) host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1).

This marks Pittsburgh’s first game since a 28-21 victory over the Houston Texans on Sept. 27. The Steelers unexpectedly had last weekend off because their scheduled game with Tennessee was postponed until Oct. 25 because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans’ roster.

Kansas City and Pittsburgh are two of the six remaining unbeaten teams. The others are the Titans, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

