VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/9/20
Join our talented VYPE Live crews for this Texas High School Football and Volleyball match-ups on Friday, October 9:
530 PM - Volleyball: Aldine vs. Dekaney
530PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. Spring
530PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Nimitz
6PM - Volleyball: Pleasanton vs. Cuero
630PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Santa Fe
630PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. La Porte
7PM - Football: Byron Nelson vs. MacArthur
7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Georgetown
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. East View
7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Galveston Ball
7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. Shiner St. Paul
7PM - Football: Houston Christian vs. John Cooper
7PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Luling
7PM - Football: Lee vs. Friendswood
7PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Dripping Springs
7PM - Football: MacArthur vs. Nimitz
7PM - Football: Manor vs. Leander
7PM - Football: Manor New Tech vs. Wimberley
7PM - Football: Needville vs. Columbia
7PM - Football: Northbrook vs. Cy Creek
7PM - Football: Ridge Point vs. CE King
7PM - Football: San Antonio Christian vs. Apaches
7PM -- Football: Second Baptist vs. St. John's
730PM - Football: Hays vs. .Akins
730PM - Football: Johnson vs. Alamo Heights
730PM - Football: Jourdanton vs. Cole
730PM - Football: Poth vs. George West
730PM - Football: St. Anthony vs. John Paul II
730PM - Football: St. Michael's vs. Brentwood Christian
730PM - Football: Woodlands Christian vs. Fort Bend Christian
