VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/9/20

Join our talented VYPE Live crews for this Texas High School Football and Volleyball match-ups on Friday, October 9:

530 PM - Volleyball: Aldine vs. Dekaney

530PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. Spring

530PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Nimitz

6PM - Volleyball: Pleasanton vs. Cuero

630PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Santa Fe

630PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. La Porte

7PM - Football: Byron Nelson vs. MacArthur

7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Georgetown

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. East View

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Galveston Ball

7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. Shiner St. Paul

7PM - Football: Houston Christian vs. John Cooper

7PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Luling

7PM - Football: Lee vs. Friendswood

7PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Dripping Springs

7PM - Football: MacArthur vs. Nimitz

7PM - Football: Manor vs. Leander

7PM - Football: Manor New Tech vs. Wimberley

7PM - Football: Needville vs. Columbia

7PM - Football: Northbrook vs. Cy Creek

7PM - Football: Ridge Point vs. CE King

7PM - Football: San Antonio Christian vs. Apaches

7PM -- Football: Second Baptist vs. St. John's

730PM - Football: Hays vs. .Akins

730PM - Football: Johnson vs. Alamo Heights

730PM - Football: Jourdanton vs. Cole

730PM - Football: Poth vs. George West

730PM - Football: St. Anthony vs. John Paul II

730PM - Football: St. Michael's vs. Brentwood Christian

730PM - Football: Woodlands Christian vs. Fort Bend Christian

