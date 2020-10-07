VYPE Austin UIL & TAPPS Football Rankings (10/7)

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school football season coverage continues with updated area rankings for UIL 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A-3A and TAPPS 11-man and Six-Man classifications. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Football Rankings:



#1 Lake Travis: 1-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Westlake: 2-0 (Previous: #2)



#3 Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 2-0 (Previous: #3)

#4 Temple: 2-0 (Previous: #4)

#5 Austin Vandegrift: 1-1 (Previous: #5)

#6 Killeen Shoemaker: 1-0 (Previous: #6)

#7 Hutto: 1-1 (Previous: #8)

#8 Hays: 1-1 (Previous: NR)

#9 Round Rock: 1-0 (Previous: NR)

#10 Del Valle: 1-1 (Previous: #7)

Fell out: Round Rock Westwood: 1-1 (Previous: #9) and Killeen: 1-1 (Previous: #10)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division I Football Rankings:

#1 Cedar Park: 2-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Georgetown: 2-0 (Previous: #3)

#3 Dripping Springs: 1-1 (Previous: #2)

#4 Buda Johnson: 2-0 (Previous: #5)

#5 Pflugerville Hendrickson: 2-0 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Manor: 0-1 (Previous: #4)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II Football Rankings:

#1 Liberty Hill: 2-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Marble Falls: 2-0 (Previous: NR)

#3 Bastrop: 1-1 (Previous: NR)

#4 Leander Glenn: 1-1 (Previous: #2)

#5 Leander Rouse: 1-1 (Previous: #3)

Fell out: Austin McCallum: 0-1 (Previous: #4) and Lockhart: 0-2 (Previous: #5)

VYPE Austin UIL 4A Football Rankings:

#1 Lampasas: 3-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Wimberley: 5-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Fredericksburg: 4-1 (Previous: #3)

#4 Salado: 5-1 (Previous: #4)

#5 Austin LBJ Early College: 1-1 (Previous: #5)

#6 La Grange: 3-2 (Previous: #6)

#7 Giddings: 3-2 (Previous: #7)

#8 Burnet: 3-2 (Previous: #8)

#9 Smithville: 2-3 (Previous: #9)

#10 Austin Achieve: 1-0 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Gatesville: 1-3 (Previous: #10)

VYPE Austin UIL 1A-3A Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Llano: 5-0

#2 San Saba: 3-1

#3 Lexington: 3-1

#4 Crawford: 5-0

#5 Little River Academy: 5-1

#6 Blanco: 5-1

#7 Schulenburg: 4-1

#8 Rockdale: 3-3

#9 Granger: 4-1

#10 Cameron Yoe: 3-2

Other UIL 1A-3A teams to watch: Richland Springs (4-0), Oglesby (5-1), Holland (4-2), Lometa (4-1) and Evant (3-0)

VYPE Austin TAPPS 11-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Regents School of Austin: 2-0

#2 Brentwood Christian School: 2-0



#3 Central Texas Christian School: 1-1

#4 Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy: 1-1

#5 Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic: 0-2

VYPE Austin TAPPS Six-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Cedar Park Summit Christian Academy: 2-0

#2 Austin Veritas Academy: 2-0

#3 Fredericksburg Heritage School: 1-1

#4 Temple Holy Trinity Catholic: 2-0

#5 San Marcos Academy: 1-1

Other TAPPS teams to watch: Texas School for the Deaf (1-1), Hill Country Christian School of Austin (1-1), Faith Academy of Marble Falls (1-1), Hyde Park (0-2) and San Marcos Hill Country Christian School (0-1)

