VYPE Houston Class 5A Top 10: Week 2

The 2020 Texas High School Football season for Class 5A teams has officially begun!

There were some big games in the second week of the season. Baytown Lee, Angleton, Fulshear and Katy Paetow moved to 2-0, while Manvel and FB Marshall played their first games of the year as a couple of notable games. We have looked at it all and here are VYPE's newest Class 5A Top 10 for the City of Houston!

VYPE 5A Top 10 (10-06-2020)



No. 1 (1) Manvel Mavericks (1-0) Defeated Crosby 53-20

No. 2 (2) Foster Falcons (1-0) DNP

No. 3 (4) Katy Paetow Panthers (2-0) Defeated Morton Ranch 38-35

No. 4 (3) Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (1-0) Defeated FB Elkins 7-0

No. 5 (6) Magnolia Bulldogs (1-1) Defeated Brenham 35-10

No. 6 (7) Fort Bend Hightower (0-1) Lost to Westfield 38-28

No. 7 (NR)La Porte (2-0) Defeated Clear Lake 27-3

No. 8 (NR) Angleton (2-0) Defeated Episcopal 21-10

No. 9 (8) Lake Creek (1-1) Lost to Porter 33-21

No. 10 (NR) Baytown Lee (2-0) Defeated Santa Fe 41-14

Others to Watch: Fulshear, Montgomery, FB Kempner