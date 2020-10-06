VYPE Class 5A/6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 2 (Oct. 1-3)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.

Class 6A and 5A teams went into Week 2 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Nick Delasalas (@nick4delasalas) - Montgomery

Had a great scrimmage last night, going 1/1 in PATS 1/1 in FGs in the live quarter. Can't wait until next Friday's game. @hershbrothersk1 @Chris_Sailer @MHSBearFB pic.twitter.com/Ydus4gSM5E — Nick de las Alas™ (@nick4delasalas) September 20, 2020

Kickers don't always get a lot of nods, so here we go. Nick Delasalas of Montgomery nailed three field goals in a 36-14 win over Dayton. He hit from 22, 28 and 36 yards and also netted two extra points. Delasalas finished scoring 11 points for the Bears in the win. He is ranked as the No. 8 kicker in Texas and is a four-star prospect.

Jaqwailin Williams - Sharpstown

A 21-game losing streak for Sharpstown is over. A dominating 40-14 win over Wisdom ended that this past weekend. In the win Jaqwailin Williams was a major factor on both sides of the ball. He finished with 85 yards receiving and a score. He also had five tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a pass deflection on the defensive side. What a game for him and all the Apollos!

Gabriel Larry (@g_larry1) - Manvel

The Mavericks were in FULL STRIDE on Friday! 🐎@HokaHeyFootball cruised against @IsdCrosby for their first win of the season! #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/rioPqKEU3z — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) October 3, 2020

Oh what a debut for Gabriel Larry at Manvel. Over the offseason, Larry moved to Houston coming from Bossier City, Louisiana where he played at Parkway High School. Slide into the Mavericks offense - the No. 1 ranked 5A team by VYPE - has seemed seamless. In a dominating 53-20 win over Crosby, Larry was unstoppable. Larry finished 10 of 13 for 189 yards, one touchdown and rushed for another 112 yards and a score. Not a bad night, 301 yards and two touchdowns for Larry.

Cale Sanders - New Caney

New Caney's Cale Sanders is a gamechanger for the Eagles. Sanders in a 33-13 win over Kingwood Park rushed for 110 yards and two scores and had 55 yards receiving and two touchdowns. So, a total of four touchdowns! What a game for him!

Brayan Aguirre - Sam Rayburn

For the first time in 29 games, Sam Rayburn came out the victor! The Texans in a 7-6 victory over Milby had some clutch performances, including from QB Brayan Aguirre. The signal-caller went 9 of 10 for 100 yards and a score and also rushed the ball 16 times for 55 yards.

Dematrius Davis - North Shore

In a very tight game against Klein Collins, Dematrius Davis put North Shore on his back. Davis finished the game going 15 of 22 for 215 yards and a score but it was his legs that made the difference. Davis rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns, which ended up being the big difference. Containing Davis is not an easy task because he can hurt you with his legs or his arm. If you sellout to stop him running, Davis will pass it with efficiency. Davis is the key to this North Shore offense.

Micah Cooper - Grand Oaks

MICAH COOPER. 79 YARDS! @GOaksFootball



Big plays galore for the Grizzlies tonight!



Grand Oaks 28

Klein Forest 3

5:18 2Q#txhsfb #GOHSvsKFHS pic.twitter.com/FZqqSAD5yn — Woodlands Online Sports (@WOLsports) October 2, 2020

Grand Oaks is 2-0 on the 2020 season. A big factor has been Micah Cooper. In Grand Oaks' 56-36 win over Klein Forest, Cooper rushed for 249 yards and two scores on 19 carries. This Grizzlies team seems to be legit.

Richard Rodriguez - Tomball Memorial

Richard Rodriguez kept the ball moving and the clock running for Tomball Memorial on Friday night. In a game where points were a premium, Rodriguez cashed in multiple times, including the final score that sent the Wildcats to a 66-63 victory over Beaumont West Brook. Rodriguez finished the game with 239 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. That is a very impressive night for him. For the season he is a 342 yards rushing for Tomball Memorial.

Roy Morris - C.E. King

There are good games for defensive players but then there is the kind of game that Roy Morris had for the Panthers on Friday. Morris finished with an impressive 19 total tackles, 12 solo, and had a fumble recovery as well. Those numbers came in a 42-27 victory over Strake Jesuit. What a game for Morris!

Julius Loughridge - Mayde Creek

We all know Julius Loughridge was going to be a problem for opposing defenses this year. But in a 35-7 win over Cy Lakes he put up video game numbers! Loughridge finished with 253 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries. Those are just silly numbers. He will continue to be a factor and Mayde Creek is 2-0 to start 2020.

