THE RANKINGS: Cy-Fair, Clear Falls, FBCA trending upward

The top teams stayed put in each classification but there was some movement in the Class 6A rankings.

Cy-Fair, Clear Falls and Cypress Ranch move into the rankings as Grand Oaks, Brazoswood and Kingwood are bounced out of the Top 10.

Don't sleep on Fort Bend Christian Academy under the direction of Alex Edwards, which is 9-2 and undefeated in district so far.

Here are the VYPE Volleyball Rankings.

...

CLASS 6A

1. Klein

2. The Woodlands

3. Seven Lakes

4. Pearland Dawson

5. Bridgeland

6. George Ranch

7. Oak Ridge

8. Cy-Fair

9. Clear Falls

10. Cypress Ranch

…

CLASS 5A

1.Friendswood

2. Manvel

3. Fulshear

4. Magnolia West

5. Foster

...

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. Concordia Lutheran

2.St. Agnes

3. Fort Bend Christian

4. St. John XXIII

5. Episcopal