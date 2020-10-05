Last week, there was a great lineup of football games on the VYPE Live Network. VYPE Media's Joshua Waclawczyk brings you the fifth episode of the VYPE Friday Night Recap Show.

On today's episode, he shares Texas high school football highlights from the Marble Falls/Elgin, Hays/Dripping Springs, Cedar Park/Round Rock Cedar Ridge, Pflugerville Hendrickson/Killeen, Austin LBJ Early College/Manor, San Marcos/Lockhart, Houston Spring Woods/Pasadena, Round Rock Stony Point/Austin Bowie, Oak Ridge/Houston Stratford, The Woodlands Christian Academy/Westbury Christian School and Baytown Sterling/Brazoswood contests and scores from other action. Check out everything below!

Score Correction: Wimberley 45, Alice 13

VYPE Friday Night Recap Show (Episode 5) www.youtube.com

