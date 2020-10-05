VYPE Class 4A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 6 (Oct. 1-3)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 4A teams and down just finished Week 6 of the season this past weekend. Who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week?

Zane Obregon (@Zane_Obregon_22) - Splendora

If video on Zane Obregon's Twitter from August was an omen for what was to come this season, it has rung true. He is a powerful running back with speed to burn. Obregon has shown that this season. Against Shepherd in a 52-0 victory on Friday, Obregon rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He averaged 8.7 yards per carry. Obregon also had a reception for 22 yards putting him at 179 total yards for the evening. For the season, in five games Obregon has rushed for 842 yards and is on pace for more than 1,500 yards in the regular season alone. His junior season has thus far been a breakout year in his career setting a new carries, yards and total touchdowns best.

Timothy Tillman (@TIMZYY7) - Wheatley

Houston ISD football teams finally saw their first action this past weekend. In non-zone play Wheatley defeated Furr 24-13. In the victory, QB Timothy Tillman was a factor through the air and on the ground. Tillman finished 8 of 17 for 132 yards, one touchdown, one interception and also rushed for a score. Nice start for the Wildcats to 2020.

Paul Woodard (@Daddyo2022) - Brazosport

Paul Woodard can fly. I mean check out the 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 58-0 win over Waltrip. It helped push Woodard over the 200 all-purpose yards mark for the game - he finished with 233. Woodard also rushed nine times for 131 yards and a score. A nice night for Woodard and the Exporters.

Ramadam Ahmad - Jack Yates

In Jack Yates' season-opening victory on Saturday, Ramadam Ahmad played a key role rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for the Lions. Nice start to the season for him and the Lions.

