The Playmakers of Pasadena ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

As we get back to the fields of play, let's take a look at what we have to look forward to in Pasadena ISD.

Pasadena Memorial Defense

How about those Mavericks of Pasadena Memorial? The Mavs smashed Baytown Sterling in Week 1. QB Luke Giron carved up Sterling, but the defense had a safety, an interception for a score and a fumble recovery for a score.

Agustin Paniagua, Sam Rayburn

Sam Rayburn fell in Week 1 to Spring Woods but there were some bright spots. QB Brayan Aguirre has a running mate in Agustin Paniagua, who looked solid. Paniagua is effective in short yardage and in off-tackle runs.

Jeremiah Ballard, Dobie

The Dobie Longhorns could be a sleeper this season in the city of Houston. The Horns took down Jersey Village in Week 1. WR Jeremiah Ballard caught several balls from QB Cameron Gray and will be one of the most dangerous targets in District 22-6A.

Edwin Santos, Pasadena

It was a rough go of it against Clear Lake in Week 1 but the Eagles have a trio of offensive pieces. Ethan Hernandez at QB, RB Michael Lomas and TE Edwin Santos. Santos will be relied upon the block up front and be a safety valve for Hernandez.

Jeffrey Gamboa, South Houston

If the staff at South Houston is smart, they would never take Jeffrey Gamboa off the field. The 6-foot athlete lines up at DE and TE as one of the lead Trojans.