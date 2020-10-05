72ºF

Texans fans react to 0-4 start

The team faces Jacksonville next week.

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
The Texans are off to an 0-4 start.

If you follow the team, you probably know that, because you’re probably frustrated. Their schedule was not kind the first three weeks; the reigning Super Bowl Champs in the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Steelers.

But Week 4? They hosted the Minnesota Vikings, who had an 0-3 record as well. This game seemed more than winnable.

Fans took to social media to air their grievances.

