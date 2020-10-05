Texans fans react to 0-4 start

The Texans are off to an 0-4 start.

If you follow the team, you probably know that, because you’re probably frustrated. Their schedule was not kind the first three weeks; the reigning Super Bowl Champs in the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Steelers.

But Week 4? They hosted the Minnesota Vikings, who had an 0-3 record as well. This game seemed more than winnable.

Fans took to social media to air their grievances.

Owen: “Hey Dad, why is Bill O’Brien still head coach of the Texans?”



Me: “Well you see son, he’s also the GM of the team, so he would have to fire himself.”



Owen: pic.twitter.com/vSC2XROis1 — Coach Matt Rader (@TheCoachRader) October 5, 2020

#Texans season over, no other way to put it. BOB hoarded all the power and decision making. There is no one else to blame. This roster has talent, maybe not SB contenders, but not 0-4 either, especially with Deshaun at the helm. — Thoughts (@Texans_Thoughts) October 4, 2020

Texans fans have had enough of Bill O'Brien. pic.twitter.com/naXKNOGhRU — John Alexander (@htowncritic) October 4, 2020

Being an A&M/Texans/Rockets fan is nothing but pain... — Retired High School Athlete (@cory_janak) October 4, 2020