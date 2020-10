Published: October 2, 2020, 7:30 am Updated: October 2, 2020, 8:12 am

(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The VYPE Media team traveled out to Second Baptist School earlier this year for the SBS 2020 Fall Media Day.



The athletes were socially-distanced and masked-up as VYPE captured images of the top football, volleyball players, cross country runners, and cheerleaders.

Check out some of our favorite pictures below!