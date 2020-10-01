VYPE Play of the Week (Week 5): Game Winner In Final Minute

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 5 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. It was voted on by you, the fans! This week's play comes from a Friday matchup. Jak Poe and Jake Strong's game-winning touchdown connection helped Justin Northwest beat Frisco Memorial 21-20 in the final minute of the game.

VYPE Play of the Week (Week 5): Justin Northwest's Game-Winning Touchdown www.youtube.com

