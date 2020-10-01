Loaded with talent, "Q-ston" is the new hotbed for QBs

Not so long ago, the city of Houston was a QB wasteland. Running backs literally ran this town.

Well, times are a-changing and Houston can proudly wear the moniker of… Q-ston.

First came the legendary VY – Vince Young of Madison back in 2001. He has been the talk of HISD ever since he wore the Marlin light blue and white. His legend grew as the dual-threat QB won a National Championship for the Texas Longhorns. He was the runner up in the Heisman race. He was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2006 and a two-time Pro Bowler before his ride came to an end in Canada in 2017.

Then there was Andrew Luck in 2008. The Stratford signal-caller lived up to the hype at Stanford, nearly winning the Heisman Trophy, before becoming a household-name in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. He could eventually be a Hall of Famer.

Then Jalen Hurts came out of nowhere from Channelview High School in 2015 and exploded onto the national scene at Alabama, starting as a freshman and being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year that season. He helped win a National Championship in 2018 and then off to Oklahoma, where he would be the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season. He was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles and his time may be coming.

So, who is next?

Prognosticators like Miami's D'Eriq King, who came out of Manvel. He was the No. 11 QB in the country before the season started and his stock in soaring after two games. His back-up at Manvel, who never saw the field much was Kyle Trask, who could have the Florida Gators in the national championship conversation in a few weeks.

The most NFL-looking QB is Grant Gunnell, who started three games as a freshman at Arizona. He is the all-time Texas High School passing leader coming out of St. Pius X. His best football is in front of him.

Finally, no one is talking about former Ridge Point QB Aaron Allen, who is getting it done at Louisiana Tech.

This season, while cut short for Covid-19, could give us a peek into the future of college football and possibly the NFL.

Houston is LOADED with quality QBs right now.

"Houston has never seen anything like this before with the volume of really good quarterback prospects at one time," JP Tillman, the QB Guru, who also coaches at Houston Christian.

He would know having played for coach David Raffield at Cy Falls and his QB coach was now-Langham Creek coach Todd Thompson. He played his college ball at Missouri.

"There are more passing-oriented offenses now in the city and it's allowing kids who have some much talent, to flourish," he said. "You used to have to be big guys like me, Jerrod Johnson (Humble), Bobby Reid (North Shore) or Clint Stoerner (Baytown Lee). Now, you can play quarterback a different ways."

Just look at this year's class. Never have three QBs from Q-ston been invited to the Elite 11. North Shore's Dematrius Davis, Maddox Kopp of St. Thomas and Shadow Creek's Kyron Drones made the cut and have committed to Auburn, University of Houston and Baylor, respectively.

Davis has a pair of Class 6A state titles and Drones has one in the Class 5A level.

VYPE breaks down the Who's Who of QB in Q-ston and how they project.

MOST LIKELY TO SUCCEED

Conner Weigman, Bridgeland, Class of 2022

Has all the tools to play big-time football. The Class of 2022 QB is getting ready to blow up on the college football recruiting scene. Which sport will he succeed in? He's a potential Top 30 pick in Major League Baseball. He's a 6-tool player, who can crush the ball.

BEST COLLEGE FIT

Dematrius Davis, North Shore, Auburn, Class of 2021

Ok, I love what Auburn's Gus Malzahn does on offense and the RPO scheme fits Davis. Chad Morris is the OC and is a "Texas Guy", so Davis will get a shot. Davis is accurate, coachable and a good leader. He could be special at Auburn, but can he stand up to some nasty SEC defenses.

MOST LIKELY TO BE IN THE PORTAL

Jalen Milroe, Tompkins, Alabama, Class of 2021

Jalen is a stud athlete, who was committed to Texas earlier this year. He decommitted and plans to sign with Alabama. Bama is sort of loaded at the QB position with young guys. He will need to go in and compete hard, but if he doesn't see his name climb the depth chart early this four-star could end up somewhere else.

MOST ACCURATE ARM

Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas, UH commit, Class of 2021

Kopp is a very efficient QB. Great accuracy on big stage. Showed that at Elite 11. Has started off hot this season and will have big numbers all year. Holgorsen at Houston may have gotten a three-year starter.

MOST UPSIDE

Cardell Williams, Westfield, Class of 2022

You have to be a "Dawg" to be the QB1 at Westfield. He's started as a sophomore and has a frame that he can grow in to. Great passer and willing to run. Fearless and confident.

THE FRANCHISE

Kyron Drones, Shadow Creek, Baylor, Class of 2021

Son of a coach, Drones will continue to develop. In his first year as a starter, Shadow Creek won state. He has great size and athleticism. Reps, reps, reps will make this guy a problem in the Big 12.

BEST GENES

Bert Emmanuel, Jr., Ridge Point, Class of 2022

Has great confidence and has worked on his body over the past nine months. His father, Bert, played at Rice and in the NFL for a decade. Should have a breakout season for the Panthers as a junior and be a star as a senior.

SLEEPER IN COLLEGE QB

Colton Marwill, Tomball Memorial, Class of 2021

Colorado School of Mines is getting a good one. He has a great grasp of Sam Parker's offense and has a great arm. He could have a great career at that level.

THE UNKNOWN

Tanner Murray, Langham Creek, Class of 2022

While the Lobos are struggling, the 6-foot-3 junior is a prospect. He can zing it and can throw the ball 40 times a game. He's running for his life now, but will put up huge numbers under coach Todd Thompson.

DON'T FORGET

DJ Ciers, Cypress Ranch | Luke Grden, Friendswood | Jalen Morrison, Heights |Jakolby Longino, Hightower