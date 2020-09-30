New Leagues of Their Own

Marshall, Willowridge, Hightower and Kempner have new sets of district rivals with the UIL's realignment for 2020-2021.

Marshall and Willowridge are still together in district play for the 2020 football season, but they won't see Manvel anymore. Kempner moves down from class 6A to class 5A, and they'll be in the same district - but they might not even play each other.

Hear from Marshall's James Williams, as he talks about life for the Buffs after Devon Achane, Malik Hornsby and a marvelous cast of players graduated. He's even got a star QB (a transfer, just like Hornsby) to run the offense. Meet Willowridge's new sideline boss, Ramon Chin-Young, who takes over for retired head coach Richard Lazarou.

And then there's Kempner HC Darrin Andrus, who will take his "Flexbone" offense into a new 5A district - new for his Cougars, anyway - to face the likes of Paetow, Terry and Foster. His team and Hightower contemplate a schedule where opponents, dates and sites for the season's last four weeks are TBD.

VYPE's Roger Smith talks to them all as the new season is set to kick off Oct. 1-3.