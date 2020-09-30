Flying vs. hovering: Watch as Texans' funny debate rages over blimp passing by in the sky

Is the blimp flying or hovering?

That is the hilarious debate Houston Texans players J.J. Watt and Brandon Dunn recently had while sitting on the sidelines.

In a video posted by the NFL Films Facebook page, the players were overheard debating whether or not a blimp was flying or hovering.

Inside the NFL: JJ Watt's Blimp Debate Flying or hovering - how is this even a debate?

“It sounds like somebody is flying over,” Dunn is heard saying to Watt.

“Yeah, that’s what it’s doing,” Watt responds.

“It’s hovering right now, if you want to keep it technical,” Dunn responded with a smile.

After asking a coach to weigh in on the blimp’s status, Watt determined he was right and they were wrong, pointing out the fact that hovering is a form of flying.

