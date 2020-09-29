VYPE Houston Class 5A Top 10: Week 1

The 2020 Texas High School Football season for Class 5A teams has officially begun!

There were some districts that have not started just yet but nevertheless here are VYPE's newest Class 5A Top 10 for the City of Houston!

VYPE 5A Top 10 (9-29-2020)

No. 1 (1) Manvel Mavericks (DNP)

No. 2 (2) Foster Falcons (1-0) Defeated Lamar Consolidated 79-7

No. 3 (3) Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (DNP)

No. 4 (6) Katy Paetow Panthers (1-0) Defeated Barbers Hill 21-20

No. 5 (5) Barbers Hill Eagles (0-1) Lost to Katy Paetow 21-20

No. 6 (7) Magnolia Bulldogs (0-1) Lost to Katy Tompkins 24-21

No. 7 (8) Fort Bend Hightower (DNP)

No. 8 (NR) Lake Creek Lions (1-0) Defeated Dayton 77-21

No. 9 (NR) Magnolia West (1-0) Defeated Brenham 48-28

No. 10 (4) Friendswood (0-1) Lost to Summer Creek 49-21

Others to Watch: Angleton Wildcats, Crosby Cougars, La Porte Bulldogs, Fulshear, New Caney, Porter, Baytown Lee