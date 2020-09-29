THE RANKINGS: Klein, Friendswood, Concordia Lutheran lead their classifications

While it's early in the 2020 season, the crystal volleyball is coming into focus.

Some teams haven't played many games, but the powers are in full flex-mode. Klein is loaded and so well-rounded, while The Woodlands is following Georgia-commit Clara Brower's lead. With 86 more assists, Brower will become the all-time leading setter at that power program.

Seven Lakes is rolling as Ally Batenhorst (Nebraska-commit) realizes that her clock is ticking on her high school career. She is on full XGame-mode.

In Class 5A, Friendswood is carrying the flag so far. Fulshear is getting used to Class 5A, but took an early "L" to Concordia Lutheran.

Speaking of "Sader Nation", Concordia Lutheran has beaten Class 4A State Champ Fulshear and SPC Champ Episcopal.

They are the undisputed No. 1 in private school.

Here are THE RANKINGS.

…

CLASS 6A

1. Klein

2. The Woodlands

3. Seven Lakes

4. Pearland Dawson

5. George Ranch

6. Grand Oaks

7. Kingwood

8. Bridgeland

9. Oak Ridge

10. Brazoswood

Others to Watch: Memorial, Ridge Point, Cy-Fair, Clear Falls, Katy, Cypress Ranch

…

CLASS 5A

1. Friendswood

2. Manvel

3. Fulshear

4. Magnolia West

5. Foster

...

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. Concordia Lutheran

2. St. Agnes

3. St. John XXIII

4. Episcopal

5. Fort Bend Christian