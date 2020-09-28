TAPPS Released Fall Playoff Brackets

Seasons are in full swing now for both the University Scholastic League (UIL) and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) . With the brief push back of start dates for all TAPPS schools on all Fall sports, schools are now getting into week 2 of football games and some even into district games.

Today, TAPPS, the largest private school athletic association in the country, released the playoff brackets for Volleyball, Football, 6 Man Football, Field Hockey and Fall Soccer. You can find the brackets broken out by classification for volleyball and by Division for football.

Despite the push back on the start of the season by over a month, all Fall sports are set to be completed only one week later than the typical scheduled Championship weekends.

Team Tennis- October 19-20th

Field Hockey- October 30th

Cross Country- November 2nd at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco

Fall Soccer Championship - November 13th

Volleyball Championship - November 18-20th

Football Championships - December 10-12th

Locations for almost all TAPPS Championships have not been released to the public, but historically are hosted in the Waco area.

UIL had previously released the 2020-2021 playoff brackets before season play:



Football

Volleyball

Tennis

