5 Not-So-Knee-Jerk Thoughts Following Week 1 of 6A/5A

It's been a couple days since the games of the 6A and 5A games concluded, so here are some thoughts and insights from the week that was.



No Stopping Locke

Braedyn Locke burst onto the scene last year and had a 5-star talent to throw it to at any point. After losing said receiver and three others, the question was how Locke would fair with an entirely new receiving corps.

Well, there was no considerable dropoff. Locke only passed for 424 yards accounted for five total touchdowns on night against Denton Braswell. In 15 games last year, Locke averaged nearly 300 yards a game and 3.5 touchdowns. Friday's game was just more of the same from Locke, who could be the best junior quarterback in the area.

Numbers Ones are Number One For a Reason

Texas Football ranked Denton Ryan and Ennis as the No. 1-ranked teams in 5A Division I and 5A Division II, respectively - even ahead a defending state champion.

Well those rankings were validated, in emphatic fashion. Denton Ryan completely took apart a solid Arlington Martin team 47-24 while Ennis was equally as impressive against Red Oak with a 52-21 win.

If the talent displayed in those first games hold true, both teams could easily be in the respective championship game at season's end.

Aledo Completely Dominates

Aledo wins. That's a standard in these parts. The Bearcats will usually end up in or near the state championship, but it's usually because of its a relentless and overly-talented offense. Aledo does have JoJo Earle and put up 70 against cross-county rival Weatherford, but it was the defense that looked the most impressive.

A pick-six as well as double-digit tackles for loss is a strong start to the season. The offense showed an ability to be methodical as well as mix in explosive plays, but it was all about the defense in this one.

Solid Varsity Debut

Granted, it's opening game came against a fairly weak Frisco Heritage team, but Prosper Rock Hill, in its first ever football game was able to put up 45 points and make things a bit interesting in the second half after falling behind in the 35-10 at the half.

The defense has a lot to work on for sure, but Rock Hill could be a team that spoils someone season.



North Forney Is That Team

Don't confuse North Forney's win as a fluke over Lone Star, it was a team on the come-up last year. To see the way it handled Lone Star for two-plus quarters is not really a shock.

The prevailing thought was North Forney would a strong contender for 2021, but it could be a year early if the performances like Friday continue this year.

