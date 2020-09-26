VYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 9/26/20
Join our talented VYPE Live crews for Texas High School Volleyball and Football on Saturday, September 26.
VYPE Live - Volleyball: Poth vs. Karnes City - 11AM
VYPE Live - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs C.E. King - 12PM
VYPE Live - Volleyball: Baytown Lee vs. Dayton - 12PM
VYPE Live - Volleyball: Jourdanton vs. Cotulla - 12PM
VYPE Live - Volleyball: Davis vs. Travis - 1PM
VYPE Live - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Dickinson - 1PM
VYPE Live - Football: Spring Woods vs. Rayburn - 6PM
