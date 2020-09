KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week are back.

Here are the Week 1 Plays of the Week:

Bronze Medal: Klein Forest RB Ahmonte Watkins refuses to go down on his way to the end zone.

Silver Medal: St. Thomas QB Maddox Kopp (UH Commit) goes deep for Cameron Bonner, hitting an 85 yard TD

Gold Medal: North Shore CB Denver Harris takes the tip drill interception to the house.

Congratulations to all of our Week 1 medalists!