Astros clinch 4th straight playoff berth after Angels loss to Dodgers

HOUSTON – The wait is finally over and although the lost again in Arlington to the Rangers they have punched their playoff ticket thanks to the Angels loss late Friday night to the Dodgers.

The Astros , who felll to the Rangers Friday in extra innings, are headed to the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

They will finish the weekend against Texas and wait on their first round wild card opponent. Entering Saturday they will play a best of three series against either the A’s, Twins, White Sox or Indians.

Friday night they could have clinched with a win over Texas but the bullpen again blew leads in both the 9th and 10th innings and fell 5-4.

The playoffs will begin on Tuesday.