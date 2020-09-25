Football's Back: VYPE Austin 5A DI Team/District Breakdowns

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school football season preview continues with area UIL 5A Division I team and district breakdowns. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage in the coming days.

UIL 11-5A Division I

This district will continue to be competitive because district frontrunners Cedar Park and Georgetown return deep rosters and have multi-round playoff experience. The Timberwolves advanced to the UIL 5A Division I Region III semifinal round in 2019 and have big plans for quarterback Ryder Hernandez, wide receiver Josh Cameron, wide receiver Gunnar Abseck, linebacker Shelby Battles, offensive lineman Luke Williams, linebacker Luke Taylor, defensive lineman Hunter Hewitt and kicker Justin Bohrer in 2020.

Georgetown finished its 2019 season at the UIL 5A Division I Region III area round and has higher aspirations in 2020 because of the returns of Baylor offensive lineman commit Connor Heffernan, New Mexico wide receiver commit Jacob Trussell, quarterback Darson Herman, wide receiver Kade Locklin, defensive back Saul Delarosa, running back Ryan Eady, wide receiver Brandon Bradford, linebacker Dre Langhorne, defensive back/wide receiver Aaron Bizzell and defensive back Trent McConnell.

Don't forget about Manor, who still has Baylor safety commit Devin Lemear and Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver commit Carl Chester. And Pflugerville Weiss has playoff experienced players in quarterback recruit Tavian Cord, running back Devin Cross, wide receivers Jeremiah Robinson and CJ Meeks, offensive lineman Diego Cruz and defensive back Zane Tipton.

Pflugerville Hendrickson features a team that includes Tulane wide receiver commit Jaden Williams, linebacker Daniel Keith and running back Jasiya Demps and drops down from UIL 6A like Kelby Hickerson and Colin Page-led Austin Anderson and a Leander program that includes defensive backs Andre Burt and Ray Egelsee and offensive lineman Noah Holifield.

Pflugerville still has a star in running back Elijah Oakmon, plus offensive lineman Noah De La Torre and linebackers Dallin Weeks and Tony Cuturic.

UIL 12-5A Division I



Dripping Springs and San Antonio area program Seguin are the district's only returning members, so they will face new district opponents in Buda Johnson, Harlandale, Kyle Lehman, New Braunfels Canyon, San Antonio McCollum and San Antonio Veterans Memorial the next two seasons. The Tigers are still expected to be one of the Austin area's most productive UIL 5A programs, so they enter the 2020 season as the district favorite. That's because they have notable returning players in Preston Alford, Cameron O'Banan, Jack Masters, Logan Neef, Valentino Bacelis and Garrett Betts. Kyle Lehman's drop from UIL 25-6A to UIL 12-5A Division I will improve its playoff chances, along with the return of linebacker Robert Vasquez. The Lobos' new Hays CISD rival Buda Johnson may be playing its first varsity football season this fall, but it also serves the same talented Hays County community and can sneak up on teams as early as this year.

