Week 5 #TXHSFB Preview

Week 5, or Week 1? I'm not sure how to classify this week. I've personally watched four weeks worth of football, but this is the first game of a 10-game season for the 5A and 6A boys. Getting to this point has been antsy. We've seen a number of prolific games canceled for this week - some teams dealing with multiple cancellations - and the chances of actually making it to state for all levels seems to be 50/50 at best, right now.

Either way, here we are. Schools in 4A and below are still rolling through, and 6A, 5A and TAPPS finally get to hit other teams.



#7 Frisco vs. Frisco Independence

TIME: 7 p.m.

DATE: September 24, 2020

LOCATION: Toyota Stadium (Frisco)

LINE: Frisco by 4

It is quite an start contrast between these two as one (Frisco) is all about the ground-and-pound attack while the other (Independence) likes to air it out. Last year, Frisco ran for more than 3,000 yards as a team but it graduated more than 70 percent of that production from a year ago. Independence likes to spread the field out and put it in the hands of dual-threat senior quarterback Braylon Braxton, who racked up more than 3,200 yards passing, 850 yards rushing and 56 total TDs.

Both teams return a lot of starters from teams that won 10-plus games and made it to the regional semifinals last year.

PREDICTION: Frisco Independence 38, Frisco 34

#17 Rockwall vs. Denton Braswell

TIME: 7 p.m.

DATE: September 25, 2020

LOCATION: Collins Athletic Complex (Denton)

LINE: Rockwall by 17

There's a big question for each team entering the 2020 season. For Rockwall: How will the offense and Braedyn Locke fair not having an all-world receiver to throw to along with its three other top receivers? For Braswell: How will it adjust to life in 6A and playing in a loaded district?

We find out those answers in the opening week as Rockwall has a new coach but is still guided by Locke, who passed for 4,200 yards last year. In a game against Longview, Locke looked pedestrian as Jaxon Smith-Njigba had to leave early with an injury. Braswell has a new starter at quarterback, replacing some big shoes left by Grayson Thompson.

PREDICTION: Rockwall 40, Denton Braswell 28



Fort Worth Wyatt vs. Arlington Seguin

TIME: 11 a.m.

DATE: September 26, 2020

LOCATION: Globe Life Park (Arlington)

LINE: Seguin by 4

Both teams return a lot of starters from a year ago, which could help spark vast improvements from a year ago. Wyatt made the playoffs last year despite finishing with a 3-8 record. Seguin, on the other hand, mustered just one win. Neither team is projected to make the playoffs, according to TexasFootball.com, so this sesaon-opening matchup will tell a lot about where each team is to start the season and how the rest of the year could shape out.

PREDICTION:

Arlington Seguin 27, Fort Worth Wyatt 21

Weatherford vs. #2 Aledo

TIME: 3:30 p.m.

DATE: September 26, 2020

LOCATION: Globe Life Park (Arlington)

LINE: Aledo by 18

Another year, another possible state title appearance for Aledo. That's the running consensus as it brings back 10 starters from last year's championship team, including 4-star, LSU-commit JoJo Earle. TexasFootball.com notes that Aledo will be strongest at defense this year while Weatherford will need to find answers at quarterback, losing Ken Seals to graduation. After a hot start to the year last year, Weatherford sort of faded in district play and limped into the playoffs. Aledo? Not so much. It rolled through the regular season, district and playoffs to another state crown.

PREDICTION:

Aledo 48, Weatherford 35

Colleyville Heritage vs. Grapevine

TIME: 8:00 p.m.

DATE: September 26, 2020

LOCATION: Globe Life Park (Arlington)

LINE: Grapevine by 8

Last year Colleyville Heritage ran right over Grapevine in their annual rivalry game. The 2020 version should be quite different as both teams lose quite a bit of starters from a year ago but have notable pieces back to help transition. Heritage were regional finalist a year ago while Grapevine was knocked out in the first round. This game always has some big plays and the hits seems to be a bit louder, and look for Grapevine to rebound from last year's poor outing.

PREDICTION:

Grapevine 27, Colleyville Heritage 23

2020 Predictions

After a 6-2 week last week, I sit tied with atop the standings for the Star-Telegram at 32-5, but overall I'm 33-5 (84.6% correct), which puts me 10 points higher than last year.

OVERALL: 33-5



Week 1: 8-2

Week 2: 9-1 (9-2; adding the Lake Worth-Sanger preview)

Week 3: 10-0

Week 4: 6-2



My picks for Week 5 are bolded below:

Arl. Martin vs Denton Ryan

Colleyville Heritage vs Grapevine

Azle vs FW All Saints

Arl. Lamar vs Euless Trinity

Arl. Seguin vs FW Wyatt

Weatherford vs Aledo

Burleson vs Burl. Centennial

Mans. Timberview vs Mans. Lake Ridge

Denison vs Sherman

Frisco Memorial vs Justin Northwest

Byron Nelson vs Mans. Legacy

Mid. Heritage vs Springtown

