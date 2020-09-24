VYPE Football 2020 Preview: All-VYPE Public School Team

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.



But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the 2020 All-VYPE Public School Team!

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Dematrius Davis, North Shore

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Trevor Woods, Katy Taylor

First Team



Quarterback

Kyron Drones, Shadow Creek

Jalen Milroe, Tompkins

Cardell Williams, Westfield



Offensive Line

Hayden Conner, Katy Taylor

Kam Dewberry, Atascocita

Reuben Fatheree II, Foster

Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor

Jaeden Roberts, North Shore

Running Back

Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain

L.J. Johnson, Cy-Fair

Julius Loughridge, Mayde Creek

Mitch Hall, Magnolia



Wide Receiver

Shadrach Banks, North Shore

Dylan Goffney, Bridgeland

Cody Jackson, Foster

Joseph Manjack IV, Tomball Memorial



Tight End

Elijah Bean, Summer Creek

Fernando Garza, Katy

Donovan Green, Dickinson

Landen King, Atascocita



Kicker/Punter

Carter Brown, Pearland Dawson

Nemanja Lazic, Katy



Defensive Line

Taurean Crawford, Elkins

Anthony Holmes Jr., Westfield

Albert Regis, La Porte

Malick Sylla, Katy

Cameron Whitfield, Pearland Dawson



Linebacker

Shepherd Bowling, Katy

Terrence Cooks Jr, Shadow Creek

Derrick Harris Jr., New Caney

Justin Medlock, Manvel



Secondary

Robin Neely, Cypress Ranch

Cameron Oliver, Fort Bend Travis

Hunter Washington, Katy

Mark Wilson, Clear Lake



Second Team



Quarterback

Ronald Holmes, Northside

Colton Marwill, Tomball Memorial

Daelyn Williams, DeKaney



Offensive Line

Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek

Canon Boone, Dickinson

Caleb Rodkey, Ridge Point

PJ Williams, Dickinson

Matthew Wykoff, Magnolia



Running Back

Dashawn Daniels, Chavez

JP Martin, Cy Falls

Alton McCaskill, Oak Ridge

Ahmonte Watkins, Klein Forest



Wide Receiver

Matthew Golden, Klein Cain

CJ Guidry, Shadow Creek

Charles King, North Shore

John Paul Richardson, Ridge Point

Tight End

Marcus Collins, Magnolia West

Ben Postma, Cypress Ranch

Mason Tharp, Klein

Jack Witmer, Cy-Fair

Kicker/Punter

Caleb Mendez, Pearland

Sean Nesemeier, Atascocita

Defensive Line

Keith Cooper, Dickinson

DeMone Green, Heights

Jacob Psyk, Strake Jesuit

Kason Tullos, Klein Oak

Trent Ward, Klein Collins



Linebacker

Rodney Dansby, Bellaire

Dylan Hazen, College Park

Ty Kana, Katy

Harold Perkins, Cy Park



Secondary

Jalen Emery, Shadow Creek

Denver Harris, North Shore

Bryce McMorris, Bridgeland

Blake Thompson, Elkins



Honorable Mention



Quarterback

Aldyn Bradley, Spring

Luke Grden, Friendswood

Jalen Morrison, Heights

Conner Weigman, Bridgeland



Offensive Line

Luke Lapeze, Summer Creek

Max Merril, Strake Jesuit

Ethan Onienwa, Cinco Ranch

Aaron Session, Morton Ranch

Lamont Vaz, Fort Bend Marshall



Running Back

Damon Bankston, Katy Paetow

Marquis Shoulders, Tompkins

Ja'Den Stewart, Dawson



Wide Receiver

Tre Harden, Montgomery

Randy Masters, Shadow Creek

Latrell Neville, Fort Bend Hightower

Tight End

Var'Keyes Gumms, Dekaney

Parker Menefee, Ridge Point

Trent McGaughey, Shadow Creek



Kicker/Punter

Enock Gota, Dekaney

Sergio Rubio, Fort Bend Travis



Defensive Line

Alonzo Brown, North Shore

Kevon Garcia, Dekaney

Michael Noubussi, Manvel

Tyler Onyedim, Foster

Lukia Rawls, Klein Cain

Ryan Williams, Shadow Creek



Linebacker

Dylan Dixson, Pearland

Jayhvion Gipson, Langham Creek

Aarun Lockett, Humble

KC Ossai, Oak Ridge

Joey Verret, Cy Creek



Secondary

Javon Gipson, George Ranch

Travis Greenawalt, La Porte

Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake

Dalton Johnson, Katy

Donald Lee, Klein Collins

Cameron Moore, Fort Bend Travis

Romario Noel, Cypress Ranch

Dru Polidore, Katy Tompkins



