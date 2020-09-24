73ºF

VYPE Football 2020 Preview: All-VYPE Public School Team

Joshua Koch

Vype

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the 2020 All-VYPE Public School Team!

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Dematrius Davis, North Shore

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Trevor Woods, Katy Taylor

First Team

Quarterback
Kyron Drones, Shadow Creek
Jalen Milroe, Tompkins
Cardell Williams, Westfield

Offensive Line
Hayden Conner, Katy Taylor
Kam Dewberry, Atascocita
Reuben Fatheree II, Foster
Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor
Jaeden Roberts, North Shore

Running Back
Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain
L.J. Johnson, Cy-Fair
Julius Loughridge, Mayde Creek
Mitch Hall, Magnolia

Wide Receiver
Shadrach Banks, North Shore
Dylan Goffney, Bridgeland
Cody Jackson, Foster
Joseph Manjack IV, Tomball Memorial

Tight End
Elijah Bean, Summer Creek
Fernando Garza, Katy
Donovan Green, Dickinson
Landen King, Atascocita

Kicker/Punter
Carter Brown, Pearland Dawson
Nemanja Lazic, Katy

Defensive Line
Taurean Crawford, Elkins
Anthony Holmes Jr., Westfield
Albert Regis, La Porte
Malick Sylla, Katy
Cameron Whitfield, Pearland Dawson

Linebacker
Shepherd Bowling, Katy
Terrence Cooks Jr, Shadow Creek
Derrick Harris Jr., New Caney
Justin Medlock, Manvel

Secondary
Robin Neely, Cypress Ranch
Cameron Oliver, Fort Bend Travis
Hunter Washington, Katy
Mark Wilson, Clear Lake

Second Team

Quarterback
Ronald Holmes, Northside
Colton Marwill, Tomball Memorial
Daelyn Williams, DeKaney

Offensive Line
Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek
Canon Boone, Dickinson
Caleb Rodkey, Ridge Point
PJ Williams, Dickinson
Matthew Wykoff, Magnolia

Running Back
Dashawn Daniels, Chavez
JP Martin, Cy Falls
Alton McCaskill, Oak Ridge
Ahmonte Watkins, Klein Forest

Wide Receiver
Matthew Golden, Klein Cain
CJ Guidry, Shadow Creek
Charles King, North Shore
John Paul Richardson, Ridge Point

Tight End
Marcus Collins, Magnolia West
Ben Postma, Cypress Ranch
Mason Tharp, Klein
Jack Witmer, Cy-Fair

Kicker/Punter
Caleb Mendez, Pearland
Sean Nesemeier, Atascocita

Defensive Line
Keith Cooper, Dickinson
DeMone Green, Heights
Jacob Psyk, Strake Jesuit
Kason Tullos, Klein Oak
Trent Ward, Klein Collins

Linebacker
Rodney Dansby, Bellaire
Dylan Hazen, College Park
Ty Kana, Katy
Harold Perkins, Cy Park

Secondary
Jalen Emery, Shadow Creek
Denver Harris, North Shore
Bryce McMorris, Bridgeland
Blake Thompson, Elkins

Honorable Mention

Quarterback
Aldyn Bradley, Spring
Luke Grden, Friendswood
Jalen Morrison, Heights
Conner Weigman, Bridgeland

Offensive Line
Luke Lapeze, Summer Creek
Max Merril, Strake Jesuit
Ethan Onienwa, Cinco Ranch
Aaron Session, Morton Ranch
Lamont Vaz, Fort Bend Marshall

Running Back
Damon Bankston, Katy Paetow
Marquis Shoulders, Tompkins
Ja'Den Stewart, Dawson

Wide Receiver
Tre Harden, Montgomery
Randy Masters, Shadow Creek
Latrell Neville, Fort Bend Hightower

Tight End
Var'Keyes Gumms, Dekaney
Parker Menefee, Ridge Point
Trent McGaughey, Shadow Creek

Kicker/Punter
Enock Gota, Dekaney
Sergio Rubio, Fort Bend Travis

Defensive Line
Alonzo Brown, North Shore
Kevon Garcia, Dekaney
Michael Noubussi, Manvel
Tyler Onyedim, Foster
Lukia Rawls, Klein Cain
Ryan Williams, Shadow Creek

Linebacker
Dylan Dixson, Pearland
Jayhvion Gipson, Langham Creek
Aarun Lockett, Humble
KC Ossai, Oak Ridge
Joey Verret, Cy Creek

Secondary
Javon Gipson, George Ranch
Travis Greenawalt, La Porte
Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake
Dalton Johnson, Katy
Donald Lee, Klein Collins
Cameron Moore, Fort Bend Travis
Romario Noel, Cypress Ranch
Dru Polidore, Katy Tompkins


