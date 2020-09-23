VYPE Helmet Stickers: Week 4 (September 17-19)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 4A teams and down just finished Week 4 of the season this past weekend. Who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week?

Blaze Dabelgott - Sweeny

Sweeny got into the win column last week for the first time in 2020. The Bulldogs defeated Hempstead 56-38 to improve to 1-3 on the 2020 season. There were some awesome offensive performances in this game but let's hand a VYPE Helmet Sticker out to a defensive player. Blaze Dabelgott was a handful for Hempstead. The senior finished with 12 tackles, all solo, three tackles for loss and also caused a fumble. What a performance for him. Through four games played this season, Dabelgott is tied for the team lead in tackles with 32 but leads the defensive unit with five tackles for loss. Thirty-one of his 32 tackles have been solo, which is ultra-impressive.

Johntre Davis - El Campo

El Campo could have one of the most potent backfields in the City of Houston at any classification. That's no joke. Johntre Davis is the leader of the pack and showed off his skills in a 55-35 victory over Wharton last week. Davis rushed for an impressive 221 yards and two scores on 16 carries. His longest run of the game was for 62 yards. The Rice Birds are 2-1 on the season and through those three games, Davis has amassed 400 yards on 37 carries with four touchdowns. Impressive running by him thus far. Definitely a VYPE Helmet Sticker performance.

Jordan Woodard - Columbia

15 carries last night 133 yards🤷🏾‍♂️s/o my o-line pic.twitter.com/QHlcDcDJbG — Jordan Woodard (@Jwood2022) September 19, 2020

This is the second time this season that Woodard has taken home a VYPE Helmet Sticker. In a 21-20 victory over La Marque, the junior rushed for 133 yards on 15 carries. The junior has helped guide the Roughnecks to a 3-1 record rushing for 669 yards in five games with all four games tallying over 100 yards. He is averaging 167.3 yards per game and 11.9 yards per carry this season, according to the team's Maxpreps page.

Damian Ruiz - Livingston

After starting the season 0-2, Livingston has rattled off a pair of wins, including a dominating win over Diboll last week, winning 35-20 after jumping out to a 28-6 halftime lead. A big reason was quarterback Damian Ruiz. The University of Houston baseball-commit finished the game 10 of 20 for 149 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 12 carries for 117 yards and two scores. Ruiz finished the night with five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing). What a performance by him! A VYPE Helmet Sticker for sure for that performance.

Wyatt Kaspar - Huffman

Huffman is coming off a 12-0 victory over Navasota, which ended up being a really solid defensive battle. The win moved the Falcons to 3-0 on the young season. Because of that, defense wins out on the VYPE Helmet Sticker this week. Wyatt Kaspar led the defensive unit with 12 tackles, one for loss and one sack. Nice performance by Kaspar to earn himself a VYPE Helmet Sticker.



