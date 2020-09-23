VYPE Football 2020 Preview: All-VYPE Private School Team

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.



But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the 2020 All-VYPE Private School Team!

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year:

Maddox Kopp

St. Thomas





Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Travis Manning, Rosehill Christian

First Team



Quarterback

Luke Harrison, Lutheran South

J.D. Migl, Fort Bend Christian

Offensive Line

Colby Gorman, The Woodlands Christian

Ryan Hanks, St. Thomas

Donovan Jackson, Episcopal

Cullen Montgomery, Episcopal

Remmington Strickland, Fort Bend Christian

Running Back

Leo Gerst, Emery-Weiner

Dane Jackson, The Woodlands Christian

Quon Marion, Episcopal

Wide Receiver

Cameron Bonner, St. Thomas

Xavier Neal, Lutheran North

Ben Nicholson, Rosehill Christian



Tight End

Drake Martinez, St. Thomas



Kicker/Punter

Brady Ward, Rosehill Christian

Defensive Line

Bryce Ganious, Second Baptist School

Jack Greenberg, Emery-Weiner

Jaaron Henderson, Lutheran South

Ezekiel Juardo, The Woodlands Christian

Jonah Lankford, Rosehill Christian

Linebacker

Robert Alston, Lutheran North

Vince Lee, St. Thomas

Jake Peterson, John Cooper School

Secondary

Aidan O'Hare, St. Thomas

Caedmon Parker, The Woodlands Christian

Alex Plotkin, Emery-Weiner

Second Team



Quarterback

Owen Poole, Lutheran North

Kaedyn Sullivan, John Cooper School

Offensive Line

Josh Blum, Emery-Weiner

Jackson Busch, Rosehill Christian

Luis Chavarria, Episcopal

Nikko Modica, Lutheran South

Robert Walker, Fort Bend Christian

Running Back

Kyle Floris, Rosehill Christian

Zachary Menefee, Lutheran North

Eli Smith, Second Baptist School

Wide Receiver

Cullen Baker, Emery-Weiner

Zamari Bruce, Frassati Catholic

Solomon Cole, Fort Bend Christian

Kicker/Punter

Giovanni Jabbour, Frassati Catholic

Defensive Line

Undra Farrow, St. Pius X

Kenneth Perez, Lutheran North

Ezekiel Evans, Kinkaid

Jacob Swann, Cypress Christian

Jalon Zuber, Fort Bend Christian

Linebacker

Griffin Fisk, Cypress Christian

Johnny House, Kinkaid

Sean Kane, The Woodlands Christian

Secondary

Michael DiCecco, Second Baptist School

Cade Goldstraw, Lutheran South

Jacob Seldenrus, Concordia Lutheran



