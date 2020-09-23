VYPE Football 2020 Preview: All-VYPE Private School Team

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.
But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the 2020 All-VYPE Private School Team!
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year:
Maddox Kopp
,
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Travis Manning, Rosehill Christian
First Team
Quarterback
Luke Harrison, Lutheran South
J.D. Migl, Fort Bend Christian
Offensive Line
Colby Gorman, The Woodlands Christian
Ryan Hanks, St. Thomas
Donovan Jackson, Episcopal
Cullen Montgomery, Episcopal
Remmington Strickland, Fort Bend Christian
Running Back
Leo Gerst, Emery-Weiner
Dane Jackson, The Woodlands Christian
Quon Marion, Episcopal
Wide Receiver
Cameron Bonner, St. Thomas
Xavier Neal, Lutheran North
Ben Nicholson, Rosehill Christian
Tight End
Drake Martinez, St. Thomas
Kicker/Punter
Brady Ward, Rosehill Christian
Defensive Line
Bryce Ganious, Second Baptist School
Jack Greenberg, Emery-Weiner
Jaaron Henderson, Lutheran South
Ezekiel Juardo, The Woodlands Christian
Jonah Lankford, Rosehill Christian
Linebacker
Robert Alston, Lutheran North
Vince Lee, St. Thomas
Jake Peterson, John Cooper School
Secondary
Aidan O'Hare, St. Thomas
Caedmon Parker, The Woodlands Christian
Alex Plotkin, Emery-Weiner
Second Team
Quarterback
Owen Poole, Lutheran North
Kaedyn Sullivan, John Cooper School
Offensive Line
Josh Blum, Emery-Weiner
Jackson Busch, Rosehill Christian
Luis Chavarria, Episcopal
Nikko Modica, Lutheran South
Robert Walker, Fort Bend Christian
Running Back
Kyle Floris, Rosehill Christian
Zachary Menefee, Lutheran North
Eli Smith, Second Baptist School
Wide Receiver
Cullen Baker, Emery-Weiner
Zamari Bruce, Frassati Catholic
Solomon Cole, Fort Bend Christian
Kicker/Punter
Giovanni Jabbour, Frassati Catholic
Defensive Line
Undra Farrow, St. Pius X
Kenneth Perez, Lutheran North
Ezekiel Evans, Kinkaid
Jacob Swann, Cypress Christian
Jalon Zuber, Fort Bend Christian
Linebacker
Griffin Fisk, Cypress Christian
Johnny House, Kinkaid
Sean Kane, The Woodlands Christian
Secondary
Michael DiCecco, Second Baptist School
Cade Goldstraw, Lutheran South
Jacob Seldenrus, Concordia Lutheran