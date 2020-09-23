The H-Town Hot 100: The Rankings No. 1-50

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.



But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the H-Town Hot 100: 1-50!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER THE 2020 VYPE HOUSTON FOOTBALL PREVIEW MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS

...

This list keeps us up at night.

There are so many elite prospects, it's so hard to slot them. But we did our best.

No. 1 has to be Dematrius Davis as he could be the best high school football player in the history of H-Town. But after that, there are college stars and future pros in our Top 50.

We can't wait to see what this looks like five years from now.

...

1 Dematrius Davis, North Shore, QB, Auburn-commit

2 Cody Jackson, Foster, WR, Oklahoma-commit

3 Donovan Jackson, Episcopal, OL, Ohio State-commit

4 Shadrach Banks, North Shore, WR, Texas A&M-commit

5 Reuben Fatheree II, Foster, OL, Texas A&M-commit

6 LJ Johnson Jr., Cy-Fair, RB

7 Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor, OL

8 Kyron Drones, Shadow Creek, QB, Baylor-commit

9 Jalen Milroe, Katy Tompkins, QB, Alabama-commit

10 Jaeden Roberts, North Shore, OL, Auburn-commit

11 Hayden Conner, Katy Taylor, OL, Texas-commit

12 Landen King, Atascocita, TE, Auburn-commit

13 Derrick Harris Jr., New Caney, LB, Texas-commit

14 Albert Regis, La Porte, DT

15 Cullen Montgomery, Episcopal, OL, Oklahoma-commit

16 Terrence Cooks Jr., Shadow Creek, OLB

17 Alton McCaskill, Oak Ridge, RB

18 Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas, QB, Houston-commit

19 Matthew Wykoff, Magnolia, OL, Texas A&M-commit

20 Hunter Washington, Katy, CB, Florida State-commit

21 Latrell Neville, Hightower, WR, Nebraska-commit

22 Fernando Garza, Katy, TE, Texas A&M-commit

23 Dylan Goffney, Bridgeland, WR, SMU-commit

24 Ahmonte Watkins, Klein Forest, RB

25 Elijah Bean, Summer Creek, TE, Baylor-commit





26 Javon Gipson, George Ranch, DB, Baylor-commit

27 Ronald Holmes, Northside, Athlete

28 Teddy Knox, The Woodlands, WR, Mississippi State-commit

29 John Paul Richardson, Ridge Point, WR, OSU-commit

30 Brandon Campbell, Katy, RB, USC-commit (Foregoing Sr. Season)

31 Trevor Woods, Katy Taylor, LB, Colorado-commit

32 Mason Tharp, Klein, TE, Texas Tech-commit

33 JP Martin, Cy Falls, RB, Memphis-commit

34 Cameron Whitfield, Dawson, DE

35 Ben Postma, Cypress Ranch, TE, Georgia Tech-commit

36 Dylan Hazen, College Park, LB, Wake Forest-commit

37 Romario Noel, Cypress Ranch, DB, Baylor-commit

38 Remington Strickland, Fort Bend Christian, OL

39 Carlton Guidry, Shadow Creek, WR, Houston-commit

40 Mark Wilson, Clear Lake, CB, Houston-commit

41 Luis Chavarria, Episcopal, OL

42 Jalen Emery, Shadow Creek, DB, Houston-commit

43 Cale Sanders, New Caney, Athlete, UCF-commit

44 Colby Powers, Klein Collins, TE, Arizona-commit

45 Keith Cooper, Dickinson, DE

46 Shepherd Bowling, Katy, LB

47 Julius Loughridge, Mayde Creek, RB

48 Dalton Johnson, Katy, DB



49 Marcus Collins, Magnolia West, TE

50 KC Ossai, Oak Ridge, LB, Arizona-commit

...

