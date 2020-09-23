The H-Town Hot 100: The Rankings No. 1-50

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.
But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the H-Town Hot 100: 1-50!
CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER THE 2020 VYPE HOUSTON FOOTBALL PREVIEW MAGAZINE
This list keeps us up at night.
There are so many elite prospects, it's so hard to slot them. But we did our best.
No. 1 has to be Dematrius Davis as he could be the best high school football player in the history of H-Town. But after that, there are college stars and future pros in our Top 50.
We can't wait to see what this looks like five years from now.
1 Dematrius Davis, North Shore, QB, Auburn-commit
2 Cody Jackson, Foster, WR, Oklahoma-commit
3 Donovan Jackson, Episcopal, OL, Ohio State-commit
4 Shadrach Banks, North Shore, WR, Texas A&M-commit
5 Reuben Fatheree II, Foster, OL, Texas A&M-commit
6 LJ Johnson Jr., Cy-Fair, RB
7 Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor, OL
8 Kyron Drones, Shadow Creek, QB, Baylor-commit
9 Jalen Milroe, Katy Tompkins, QB, Alabama-commit
10 Jaeden Roberts, North Shore, OL, Auburn-commit
11 Hayden Conner, Katy Taylor, OL, Texas-commit
12 Landen King, Atascocita, TE, Auburn-commit
13 Derrick Harris Jr., New Caney, LB, Texas-commit
14 Albert Regis, La Porte, DT
15 Cullen Montgomery, Episcopal, OL, Oklahoma-commit
16 Terrence Cooks Jr., Shadow Creek, OLB
17 Alton McCaskill, Oak Ridge, RB
18 Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas, QB, Houston-commit
19 Matthew Wykoff, Magnolia, OL, Texas A&M-commit
20 Hunter Washington, Katy, CB, Florida State-commit
21 Latrell Neville, Hightower, WR, Nebraska-commit
22 Fernando Garza, Katy, TE, Texas A&M-commit
23 Dylan Goffney, Bridgeland, WR, SMU-commit
24 Ahmonte Watkins, Klein Forest, RB
25 Elijah Bean, Summer Creek, TE, Baylor-commit
26 Javon Gipson, George Ranch, DB, Baylor-commit
27 Ronald Holmes, Northside, Athlete
28 Teddy Knox, The Woodlands, WR, Mississippi State-commit
29 John Paul Richardson, Ridge Point, WR, OSU-commit
30 Brandon Campbell, Katy, RB, USC-commit (Foregoing Sr. Season)
31 Trevor Woods, Katy Taylor, LB, Colorado-commit
32 Mason Tharp, Klein, TE, Texas Tech-commit
33 JP Martin, Cy Falls, RB, Memphis-commit
34 Cameron Whitfield, Dawson, DE
35 Ben Postma, Cypress Ranch, TE, Georgia Tech-commit
36 Dylan Hazen, College Park, LB, Wake Forest-commit
37 Romario Noel, Cypress Ranch, DB, Baylor-commit
38 Remington Strickland, Fort Bend Christian, OL
39 Carlton Guidry, Shadow Creek, WR, Houston-commit
40 Mark Wilson, Clear Lake, CB, Houston-commit
41 Luis Chavarria, Episcopal, OL
42 Jalen Emery, Shadow Creek, DB, Houston-commit
43 Cale Sanders, New Caney, Athlete, UCF-commit
44 Colby Powers, Klein Collins, TE, Arizona-commit
45 Keith Cooper, Dickinson, DE
46 Shepherd Bowling, Katy, LB
47 Julius Loughridge, Mayde Creek, RB
48 Dalton Johnson, Katy, DB
49 Marcus Collins, Magnolia West, TE
50 KC Ossai, Oak Ridge, LB, Arizona-commit
...