Football's Back: VYPE Austin 6A Team/District Breakdowns

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school football season preview continues with area UIL 6A team and district breakdowns. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage in the coming days.

UIL 12-6A

Temple always has high expectations and 2020 is no different. The Wildcats will be the district title favorite with the return of Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Samari Howard, Taurean York and Aaron Wagaman and will focus on a multi-round playoff appearance in UIL 6A Region II. Expect Killeen Shoemaker to test them because recruit Omari Evans is joined by Ty Bell, De'Andre Exford and Monaray Baldwin on this year's team.

Harker Heights is another team to watch because it also clinched a playoff spot a year ago and has notable players back in Quintin Howard and Savonte Sanford-Paige. It'll remain in the fight for the final postseason berths in 2020, along with fellow contender Belton, who returns Thomas Bowman, Joe Sniffin, Ruben Jimenez, Kanyn Utley, Trent West, Bryan Henry, Ryan Hunt and Malik Jackson. A Killeen Ellison squad with Damashja Harris, Ezekiel Sheridan, Devonte Tezino, Calvin Harper, James Williams and Traelen Williams is another favorite, but don't ignore the Kadarius Marshall and Jayden Hill-led Killeen and Russel Cochran and McKenzie Agnello-guided Copperas Cove in the district battles with Bryan.

UIL 25-6A

The road through UIL 6A Region IV got tougher when Austin Vandegrift, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Round Rock Westwood, Round Rock Cedar Ridge, Round Rock Stony Point, Round Rock and McNeil were moved from UIL 6A Region II and Hutto was bumped up from UIL 5A Region III during this year's UIL realignment. Austin Vandegrift will remain the district favorite with the return of running back Bowen Lewis, defensive backs Logan Arnold and Kaleb Lewis, and kicker Charlie Fournier, but it'll have to hold off programs like former 5A power Hutto, who has TCU commit Landyn Watson, quarterback Grayson Doggett, linebacker/defensive lineman Braylon Sugg, linebacker/punter/quarterback Brody Bujnoch, wide receiver/defensive back Gary Choice and offensive lineman Gabe Lozano.

Cedar Park Vista Ridge will also be in contention because of quarterback Kyle Brown, defensive back Emon Allen and lineman Devin Ford. Round Rock Westwood nearly made the 2019 postseason because of quarterback RJ Martinez's electric year, but don't forget about the contributions of wide receiver Robbie Jeng, running back Nate Anderson and offensive lineman Daniel Vasquez.



Round Rock Cedar Ridge clinched a playoff berth in 2019 and has notable talents in linebacker Brett Hartgrove, linebacker Isaac Cobb, and offensive lineman Corban Hutcherson to make another appearance in 2020. Round Rock Stony Point also found itself in a similar boat last fall and will stay in the playoff mix again this year because of linebacker Jake Chambers and defensive lineman Brian Lucero. Round Rock's offense will keep it competitive in every district game because of quarterback/punter Seth Ford, running back Israel Morgan and offensive lineman Brayden McMullen.

McNeil plans to build on its 2019 regular season victories against playoff participants Leander Glenn and Round Rock Stony Point and lean on the returns of quarterback Luke Hutchison, linebacker KJ Duncan, defensive lineman Keegan Patty, defensive back Jalen Mosley and offensive lineman Tim Adkins to inch towards a top four district finish this fall.

UIL 26-6A



The UIL decided to swap out the district's San Antonio area members for Austin area programs, but the fight to the finish expectation hasn't changed. This time around, you have defending UIL 6A Division II state champ Westlake, who returns quarterback recruit Cade Klubnik, offensive lineman Aidan Kinnaird, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, running back Zane Minors, linebacker Hunter Henault, defensive lineman Taevin Brown, kicker David Leadbetter and defensive back Lucas Mireur.

The Battle of the Lakes will still come into play in deciding the district champion because Lake Travis is always primed for a deep playoff run and the Cavaliers' roster still features USC tight end commit Lake McRee, Pittsburgh quarterback commit Nate Yarnell, Sam Houston State running back commit Weston Stephens, Columbia defensive lineman commit Raleigh Erwin, Columbia offensive lineman commit Judge Niland, defensive back Derrick Johnson, defensive back/wide receiver Aden Nava, defensive back Ife Ohalete, offensive lineman Jacob Tracy, kicker Hays McCannon, quarterback Isaac Norris and running back Marcelo Alanis.

Coach Les Goad will continue to keep Hays on the playoff track in 2020 because the Rebels have notable on-field talents in quarterback Durand Hill, safety Michael Boudoin III, wide receiver Bryant Lewis, safety Will Agnew, lineman Jason Iwabuchi, linebackers Zachary Hobert and Jake Lopez, defensive lineman Sean McSorley and defensive back Nate Green.

Del Valle's roster is full of strong athletic talent, including Michigan running back commit Tavierre Dunlap, Kansas offensive tackle commit De'Kedrick Sterns, wide receiver recruit Caleb Burton, linebacker recruit Kaleb Brown, tight end Dylan Gattis and defensive lineman Jayden Cofield. Austin High has Texas quarterback commit Charles Wright, wide receiver Nick Anderson, defensive end Abrion Boudreaux, offensive lineman Harrison Donovan and defensive back Zach Mercado.

San Marcos kicked off an exciting new athletic period when it hired former Denton Guyer coach John Walsh as its new athletic director and head football coach over the offseason and still features athlete Kannon Webb, offensive guard Easthan Mendez, cornerback Quddus Ogunbase and linebacker Moses Alva on its football roster. Austin Bowie is a playoff regular, so it's excited to keep pace with wide receiver/defensive back Jason Gaines and defensive back Thanio Bright. And don't forget about Austin Akins Early College, who returns Nate Davis.

