6A Preview Part 3: 9-6A, 10-6A & 11-6A

It's finally here. After a lot of worry and wonder, the big schools are ready to kick off their delayed seasons. For this week, we'll be breaking down three 6A schools at a time going through 3-6A through 11-6A in three installments.

Previewing 9-6A

Last year, this group of teams beat and battered one another where it became a running joke as to which team would be in first place this week and then which one would take the reigns the next. A lot of what was expected didn't turn out so, and other teams came from nowhere as pleasant surprises.

Wylie and Sachse shared the district crown but have quite a drop in returning starters this year, paving the way for the other two playoff teams - Naaman Forest and Lakeview Centennial - to make a push to the top of standings. Naaman Forest returns 18 starters on offense while Centennial is looking at 11.

Camar Wheaton is the big offensive name, who bust onto the scene as a 5-star freshman. More big numbers are expected from him and he could lead Lakeview Centennial to a district title.



Projected 2020 Playoff Teams:

Naaman Forest

Lakeview Centennial

Sachse

Rowlett



Previewing 10-6A

Out is Longview (down to 5A) and in is Skyine in this district. Everything else remains the same for a district that was a 2-horse race between Rockwall and Longview. And it looks to be another 2-horse race, this time between Rockwall and Skyline.

Both teams enter the 2020 having gone 6-1 last year in district play and return plenty of talent to contend again. This includes Rockwall quarterback Braedyn Locke, who came out of nowhere to put up gaudy numbers. Coach Roddy Webb (move to Denton Guyer) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (graduated) are gone but there are still plenty of options at Locke's disposal.



Third and fourth place seem to be a 3-way race between Tyler Legacy, Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath.



Projected 2020 Playoff Teams:

Rockwall

Skyline

Mesquite

Rockwall-Heath



Previewing 11-6A

Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville are three of the premier 6A programs in the state and they all reside in 11-6A for the next two years. Throw in Waco Midway, and it would seem this district's playoff representatives are already a lock.

Duncanville is vying for a third shot at a state title, and according to some prognosticators, it's very possible it is back again. The defense is salty once again, but the big key is going to be quarterback. It transferred out a stud freshman but transferred in a former dual-threat TAPPS QB.

Cedar Hill will look to shake off the terrible loss it suffered in the playoffs, giving up a 27-7 halftime lead as Guyer made an improbable comeback.



Projected 2020 Playoff Teams:

Duncanville

Cedar Hill

DeSoto

Waco

