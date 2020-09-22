VYPE High School Spotlight (9/20): San Marcos' Walsh, 4A Rankings & Austin Area Sports Update

Miss the first episode of VYPE's new radio show? Catch Sunday's replay below. VYPE High School Spotlight airs on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m on Talk 1370 AM and Majic 95.5 HD2 in the Austin area and Central Texas, and anywhere in the world on https://talk1370.radio.com/shows/vype-high-school-spotlight and the RADIO.COM app.

Want to have a question answered on air or have a topic covered on a future episode? Send them to host Thomas Bingham on social media (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter).

On the first segment, VYPE Austin/San Antonio/Hill Country editor/reporter Thomas Bingham talked to Talk 1370 Director of IT/Assistant Program Director Kasey Johns about the 2020 UIL small school football season so far, the teams that impressed in Week 3, and why they're looking forward to the return of UIL 6A and 5A football this week.

In segment two, Thomas interviews new San Marcos athletic director and head football coach John Walsh. They discuss Walsh's departure from Denton Guyer, why he couldn't pass up the San Marcos opportunity, the expectation of San Marcos athletics during the 2020-2021 school year, his love of San Marcos barbecue, and more.

In the second half of the show, Thomas breaks down the strong starts of area volleyball districts and teams, area large school football teams and Week 1 games to watch, and the updated VYPE Austin UIL 4A Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Lampasas: 3-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Wimberley: 3-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Austin LBJ Early College: 0-0 (Previous: #3)

#4 Fredericksburg: 3-1 (Previous: #4)

#5 Giddings: 3-1 (Previous: #7)

#6 Salado: 3-1 (Previous: #6)

#7 Smithville: 2-2 (Previous: #8)

#8 La Grange: 2-2 (Previous: #9)

#9 Burnet: 2-2 (Previous: #5)

#10 Taylor: 0-4 (Previous: #10)

For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook, @VYPE_ATX Instagram and @VYPEATX Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.