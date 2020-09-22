VYPE Extreme: Morrison riding wave as wakesurfing becoming mainstream

From Lake Conroe to Possum Kingdom Lake to Lake Travis, kids and adults of all ages have been eaten up with wakesurfing over the summer.

With COVID, so many families stayed local the past six months, hitting lakes across the state of Texas. The new trend? Wakesurfing.

The sport is becoming mainstream thanks to some of the most extreme videos on TikTok and having some big personalities to draw from.

Meet Perry Morrison, a junior at Southlake Carroll High School, who is riding the wave of the sport's popularity.

He's nationally ranked in the Top 10 by Competitive Wake Surf Association (CWSA) and has been sponsored by the likes of Tige Boats, Eagle Marine, intelipug, Doomswell Board and Wake Outfitters since the age of 10.

"I got into the sport when I was six or seven-years old," Morrison said. "My mom took me to a kid-camp and no one showed up. I eventually got the lesson and fell in love with the sport. My dad was about to buy a new sailboat, but because I started surfing, he bought a surf boat."

At nine-years old, he finished second at his first competition in Fort Worth, which started his journey. He's been across the country wakesurfing, competing against pros five to 10 years his senior.

What's his signature move?

"I love tricks that have me on the board and in the air – like Air 360s and Alley Oops," he said.

His favorite wakesurf spot is Callaway Gardens in Florida and his favorite surfer is Keenan Flegel.

So, where does he see himself in five years in the sport?

"I want to have this as a side thing as I get older," he said. "It will be a fun hobby in the future. I'll probably still compete but not full-time."

VYPE's Matt Malatesta caught up with one of the stars the sport -- Perry Morrison.