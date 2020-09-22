VYPE 2020 Preview: Class 5A No. 2 Foster Falcons

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 2 Foster Falcons!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER THE 2020 VYPE HOUSTON FOOTBALL PREVIEW MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS

Foster boasts one of the top receivers in the nation and one of the top offensive linemen in the country. Not too shabby. WR Cody Jackson (1,370 yards, 21 TDs) is headed toward being the program's next CeeDee Lamb. Like Lamb, Jackson is an Oklahoma-commit. Joining him on the national scale is 6-foot-8, 300-pound tackle Reuben Fatheree II (Texas A&M-commit), whose has unique athleticism and quickness to accommodate his size. Offensively, Foster will have to replace a key playmaking leader in quarterback Ryan Stubblefield (East Carolina).

The top returning rusher is senior Xavier Smallwood, who totaled 213 yards and 4.6 yards per carry. Other players to watch on offense are wide receivers DeAndre Chandler and Ethan Newton and offensive lineman Mason Moore. The defense, though, will be enough as the Falcons work out their QB and RB situations. Five starters return on that side of the ball, led by Tyler Onyedim (65 total tackles, 15 for a loss) and LB Udoka Ezeani (33 tackles, 8 for a loss). DB Justice Ugochuckwu is also someone to keep an eye on.











