VYPE 2020 Preview: Class 5A No. 1 Manvel Mavericks

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 1 Manvel Mavericks!

The Mavs return only five starters from a 13-1 regional finalist. RB Jordon Vaughn (556 yards, 11 TDs) and RB De'monte' Seymour(426 yards, 7 TDs) have what it takes to pick up where Donovan Eaglin left off. For good measure, senior WRs Jalen Walthall (764 yards, 13 TDs) and Zion Johnkins (358 yards, 3 TDs), and junior WR Malachi McLean (353 yards, 3 TDs) bring perimeter speed, depth and an uncanny knack for finding the end zone. Gabriel Larry, a 6-foot-2 QB, has moved in from Louisiana and could be Tucker Yarbrough's replacement. Larry can spin it down the field and also run for yardage.



Offensive linemen Hunter Schroeder and Jaden Edmonson will protect him. Speaking of the trenches, the front will be the defensive strength for Manvel, thanks to J.P. Deeter and Josh Kennard (4 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, blocked punt). Linebacker Justin Medlock had an outstanding debut as a sophomore last season, averaging 8.4 tackles per game to go with 3.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.



