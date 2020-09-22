VYPE 2020 Football Preview: Preseason Class 5A Top 10

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here are the Top 10 Class 5A teams in Houston!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER THE 2020 VYPE HOUSTON FOOTBALL PREVIEW MAGAZINE

Here are the Top 10 teams! Click on each team name for their individual preview!!

1) Manvel Mavericks

2) Foster Falcons

3) Fort Bend Marshall Buffs

4) Friendswood Mustangs

5) Barbers Hill Eagles

6) Katy Paetow Panthers

7) Magnolia Bulldogs

8) Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes

9) New Caney Eagles

10)Montgomery Bears

Others to Watch: Angleton Wildcats, Crosby Cougars, La Porte Bulldogs, Lake Creek Lions



No. 1 Manvel

No. 2 Foster

No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall

No. 4 Friendswood

No. 5 Barbers Hill

No. 6 Katy Paetow

No. 7 Magnolia

No. 8 Fort Bend Hightower

No. 9 New Caney Eagles

No. 10 Montgomery