The H-Town Hot 100: Rankings from No. 51-100

The VYPE Hot 100 showcases the best of the best recruits for the Class of 2021.

Like always, the Bayou City is loaded with future college stars.

Here are No. 51-100 as compiled by VYPE's Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta

51 Christian Jackson, FB Marshall, DB

52 Var'Keyes Gumms, Dekaney, TE

53 Charles King, North Shore, WR

54 Ryan Williams, Shadow Creek, DT, Colorado-commit

55 Donald Lee, Klein Collins, DB, Tulane-commit

56 Jack Witmer, Cy-Fair TE, Virginia-commit

57 Kenneth Seymour, FB Marshall, LB, Rice-commit

58 Kaleb Hymes, Clear Springs, WR

59 Canon Boone, Dickinson, OL, Virginia Tech-commit

60 Jayhvion Gipson, Langham Creek, LB, Washington State-commit

61 Trent Ward, Klein Collins, DL, North Texas-commit

62 Max Merrill, Strake Jesuit, OL

63 Kevon Garcia, Dekaney, DE, Arizona-commit

64 Jakolby Longino, Hightower, QB, UTEP-commit

65 Drake Martinez, St. Thomas, TE, Colorado State-commit

66 Johnathan Baldwin, Dobie, DB, UNLV-commit

67 Robert Williams, Humble, WR, Transfered to Trinity Christian

68 Cameron Bonner, St. Thomas, WR

69 Lamont Vaz, FB Marshall, OL

70 Michael Noubussi, Manvel, DT

71 Luke Lapeze, Summer Creek, OL, UTSA-commit

72 Elroyal Morris, Dekaney, DT, Rice-commit

73 Dave Babalolo, George Ranch, DE

74 Bryce McMorris, Bridgeland, DB, SMU-commit

75 Ben Wilson, Manvel, DB

76 Kendric Rhymes, Heights, RB, Utah State-commit

77 Tyler Onyedim, Foster, DT, Iowa State-commit

78 Cameron Oliver, Travis, DB, UNLV-commit

79 Joseph Manjack IV, Tomball Memorial, WR

80 Aaron Session, Morton Ranch, OL

81 Keith Jackson, Ridge Point, RB, North Texas-commit

82 Marquis Shoulders, Tompkins, RB, Tulsa-commit

83 Jake Peterson, John Cooper School, LB, Penn-commit

84 Alec Dalencour, Jersey Village, DB

85 Darius Hale, Pearland, RB

86 Rodney Dansby, Bellaire, LB

87 Dru Polidore, Tompkins, DB, Air Force-commit

88 Ethan Onienwa, Cinco Ranch, OL, Rice-commit

89 Edwin Smith, Cy Ranch, WR, UTSA-commit

90 Brian Mayes, Heights, DB, UTSA-commit

91 Will Evans, CE King, DE

92 Caleb Leonard, Shadow Creek, OL

93 Joe Kinyock, Mayde Creek, DB

94 Quincy Thompson, Atascocita, RB

95 Colton Marwill, Tomball Mem., QB, Colorado School of Mines

96 Aldyn Bradley, Spring, RB

97 Travis Greenawalt, La Porte, DB, HBU-commit

98 DJ Ciers, Cy Ranch, Athlete

99 Casey Shorter, Katy Taylor, RB, Army-commit

100 Luke Grden, Friendswood, QB



Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston.

