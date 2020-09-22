The H-Town Hot 100: Rankings from No. 51-100

The VYPE Hot 100 showcases the best of the best recruits for the Class of 2021.
Like always, the Bayou City is loaded with future college stars.
Here are No. 51-100 as compiled by VYPE's Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta
51 Christian Jackson, FB Marshall, DB
52 Var'Keyes Gumms, Dekaney, TE
53 Charles King, North Shore, WR
54 Ryan Williams, Shadow Creek, DT, Colorado-commit
55 Donald Lee, Klein Collins, DB, Tulane-commit
56 Jack Witmer, Cy-Fair TE, Virginia-commit
57 Kenneth Seymour, FB Marshall, LB, Rice-commit
58 Kaleb Hymes, Clear Springs, WR
59 Canon Boone, Dickinson, OL, Virginia Tech-commit
60 Jayhvion Gipson, Langham Creek, LB, Washington State-commit
61 Trent Ward, Klein Collins, DL, North Texas-commit
62 Max Merrill, Strake Jesuit, OL
63 Kevon Garcia, Dekaney, DE, Arizona-commit
64 Jakolby Longino, Hightower, QB, UTEP-commit
65 Drake Martinez, St. Thomas, TE, Colorado State-commit
66 Johnathan Baldwin, Dobie, DB, UNLV-commit
67 Robert Williams, Humble, WR, Transfered to Trinity Christian
68 Cameron Bonner, St. Thomas, WR
69 Lamont Vaz, FB Marshall, OL
70 Michael Noubussi, Manvel, DT
71 Luke Lapeze, Summer Creek, OL, UTSA-commit
72 Elroyal Morris, Dekaney, DT, Rice-commit
73 Dave Babalolo, George Ranch, DE
74 Bryce McMorris, Bridgeland, DB, SMU-commit
75 Ben Wilson, Manvel, DB
76 Kendric Rhymes, Heights, RB, Utah State-commit
77 Tyler Onyedim, Foster, DT, Iowa State-commit
78 Cameron Oliver, Travis, DB, UNLV-commit
79 Joseph Manjack IV, Tomball Memorial, WR
80 Aaron Session, Morton Ranch, OL
81 Keith Jackson, Ridge Point, RB, North Texas-commit
82 Marquis Shoulders, Tompkins, RB, Tulsa-commit
83 Jake Peterson, John Cooper School, LB, Penn-commit
84 Alec Dalencour, Jersey Village, DB
85 Darius Hale, Pearland, RB
86 Rodney Dansby, Bellaire, LB
87 Dru Polidore, Tompkins, DB, Air Force-commit
88 Ethan Onienwa, Cinco Ranch, OL, Rice-commit
89 Edwin Smith, Cy Ranch, WR, UTSA-commit
90 Brian Mayes, Heights, DB, UTSA-commit
91 Will Evans, CE King, DE
92 Caleb Leonard, Shadow Creek, OL
93 Joe Kinyock, Mayde Creek, DB
94 Quincy Thompson, Atascocita, RB
95 Colton Marwill, Tomball Mem., QB, Colorado School of Mines
96 Aldyn Bradley, Spring, RB
97 Travis Greenawalt, La Porte, DB, HBU-commit
98 DJ Ciers, Cy Ranch, Athlete
99 Casey Shorter, Katy Taylor, RB, Army-commit
100 Luke Grden, Friendswood, QB
Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.
But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston.
