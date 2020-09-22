The Class of '22 Hot Talent: VYPE Super 30

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston.

The VYPE Super 30 highlights the best up-and-coming stars of the Class of 2022.

Where will these athletes end up? We'll have to watch and see.

Here is the Super 30 as compiled by VYPE's Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta

1. Malick Sylla, Katy, DE

2. Denver Harris, North Shore, DB

3. Kameron Dewberry, Atascocita, OL

4. Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek, OL

5. Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain, RB

6. Donovan Green, Dickinson, TE

7. PJ Williams, Dickinson, OL

8. Randy Masters, Shadow Creek, WR

9. AJ Holmes, Westfield, DE

10. Justin Medlock, Manvel, LB

11. Conner Weigman, Bridgeland, QB

12. Harold Perkins, Cy Park, LB

13. Bobby Taylor, Katy, DB

14. Matthew Golden, Klein Cain, WR

15. Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake, DB

16. Ty Kana, Katy, LB

17. Cardell Williams, Westfield, QB

18. Martell Harris, The Woodlands, LB

19. Dylan Dixson, Pearland, LB

20. Bert Emanuel Jr., Ridge Point, QB

21. Trent McGaughey, Shadow Creek, TE

22. Keith Wheeler, Atascocita, WR

23. Erick Conley, Alief Taylor, DT

24. Taureen Crawford, Elkins, DT

25. Jaiden Scott, Shadow Creek, DB

26. Dorian Friend, Spring, DB

27. DeMone Green, Heights, DE

28. Jaiden Robertson, Dekaney, DB

29. Daniel Goolsby,Friendswood, OL

30. Cadyn Bradley, Spring, ATH