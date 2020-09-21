VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 9 Tomball Rosehill Christian Eagles

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 9 Tomball Rosehill Christian Eagles!

Trevor Manning does everything but drive the bus for the Rosehill Christian Eagles. Manning is an all-state linebacker and athlete. He plays QB, RB and LB and led the Eagles to an undefeated district record in 2019. Manning rushed for more than 1,200 yards and nearly eclipsed 100 tackles. His running-mate is Kyle Floris, a second-teamer, who rushed for over 800 yards a year ago. Ben Nicholson will be one to watch at receiver. Kicker Brady Ward is a first-team, all-state returner. He was also a decorated DB. The competition will be stiffer in 2020 but coach Dennis Krantz's bunch should reach the playoffs.

