VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 10 Fort Bend Christian Academy

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 10 Fort Bend Christian Academy!

The FBCA Eagles have a new swagger under the direction of former NFL football player Jordan Black. Black flipped the culture in just one season leading the Eagles to the postseason in 2019 after not even finishing the season in 2018. So, can they take the next step. VYPE says yes as the team is built up front. Remington Strickland (6-foot-5, 300-pounds) sets the tone on the OL. Robert Walter and Jalon Zuber will complement Strickland and will play both ways.

Others to watch on what could be the most talented OL in the district includes Cohen Carpenter and Clifton Self. Quarterback JD Migl (2,082 yards, 18 TDs; 939 yards rushing, 14 TDs) is a solid signal-caller but is more dangerous with his feet. Dual-sport athlete Solomon Cole (612 all-purpose yards) gets it done as a DB and WR.