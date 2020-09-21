VYPE 2020 Preview: Class 5A No. 4 Friendswood Mustangs

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 4 Friendswood Mustangs!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER THE 2020 VYPE HOUSTON FOOTBALL PREVIEW MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS

The Friendswood Mustangs were helped by realignment. The 'Stangs escaped the District of Death with Shadow Creek, Foster and Hightower. Coach Robert Koopman is thrilled to bring back Luke Grden at QB, who has started for four years and threw for over 2,500 yards in 2019. The Goolsby boys, Daniel and David, will protect Grden up front and open holes for RB Noah Palitz. Patrick Elizondo and Jack Ehrman are great route-runners and tight ends Matt Kovacevich and Cole Kelly will be safety valves. The defense is led by studs Elliot Spiller and Mathew Reyes up front and 'backer Nick Abowd.







