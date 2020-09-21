VYPE 2020 Preview: Class 5A No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs!

Coach James Williams' amazing teams lost to an eventual state champ the last three seasons (College Station in

2017, and Aledo in the last two state title games at AT&T Stadium). They've said goodbye to their two biggest superstars – touchdown-maker extraordinaire Devon Achane (Texas A&M), perhaps the fastest football player in the state and super QB Malik Hornsby, who is now at Arkansas. Inside Marshall's attendance boundary, there are more gifted sprinters per capita than in Jamaica. But there are strong, silent O-line sentinels who open the holes.

Four starters (Kameron Square, LaMont Vaz, Christian Williams and Jared Baylor) are back, who blew open holes to the tune of 400+ yards/game and 50+ points per game in 2019. Hornsby worked out well as a transfer QB, and the Buffs have another move-in with junior Roland Harvey from Sharpstown. WRs Ja'Vion Matthews and Lawrence Armstrong will compete to be Harvey's favorite target. Jy'Adrian Wortham tops the depth chart at RB. The defense is loaded with DI quality guys to include DBs Christian Jackson, Daryius Brown and Jakobe Chester; LB Kenneth Seymour (Rice-commit); and DL Tristin Drones-Mouton (HBU-commit).







