The Road Back to State Starts Now!

They got the taste, and now they are ready for the trophy. Two San Antonio volleyball teams are especially excited the 2020 season is underway. Schertz Clemens High School and Alamo Heights High School had stellar 2019 seasons earning their berth to the big stage, only to come up shy in the state semi-finals- now they are hungry to return.

With seasons now starting and new district alignments, the two teams still have high hopes to return to the Final Four this year. Clemens will compete in 6A- District 27 and Alamo Heights will be 5A- District 26. With few, to no, preseason games on the schedule due to Covid-19, all UIL schools hope to come out the box hot and ready to play. Clemens Senior Middle Blocker, Kayla Teeler is motivated to defend the Buffaloes' back-to-back District Championship title and do what it takes to get back to the big stage.

Pre-Season Interview with Kayla Teeler from Clemens s3.amazonaws.com

Alamo Heights made their first ever appearance in the Final Four last year, and have many key players returning this year. One of those key players is Kylie Wickley, who is committed to Arizona State Beach Volleyball. Wickley was selected to the UIL Volleyball State Championship All Tournament Team as only a sophomore and the leadership she has coming into her junior year is something she said she looks forward to. Despite Covid-19 restrictions for the Mules, Wickley said the team continued to put in the work off the court to build and foster the relationships with teammates in order to prepare for a great season.

Pre Season Interview with AH Kylie Wickley s3.amazonaws.com

We look forward to watching all San Antonio teams play hard, and have a great run in the playoffs.

For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.