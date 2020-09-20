VYPE To Debut Radio Show In Austin Starting This Sunday

Exciting announcement! As part of its continued content partnership with Entercom, VYPE Media is debuting a new weekly high school sports radio show on Talk 1370 AM and Majic 95.5 HD2 in the Austin area and Central Texas. The program, which is called VYPE High School Spotlight, will air on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature VYPE Austin/San Antonio/Hill Country editor/reporter Thomas Bingham and others in discussions about all local high school sports, including the first release of updated area team rankings, exclusive interviews with coaches, ADs and others, and more. If you want to tune in and don't live in the Austin area, you can listen to the show live on https://talk1370.radio.com/ and the RADIO.COM app.

