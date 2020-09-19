Justin Verlander announces he needs Tommy John surgery

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Although it isn’t a surprise, the news is still gutting for Houston fans.

Astros Ace Justin Verlander took to Instagram to announce he needs Tommy John surgery.

The 37-year-old announced an elbow injury in July but attempted to come back for the rest of the shortened 2020 season. Verlander pitched a simulated game at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, after which he says he experienced discomfort.

Tommy John surgery likely will stop him from pitching in 2021, which is the final year of his contract with the Astros.