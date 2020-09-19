Justin Verlander announces he needs Tommy John surgery

HOUSTON – Although it isn’t a surprise, the news is still gutting for Houston fans.
Astros Ace Justin Verlander took to Instagram to announce he needs Tommy John surgery.
After consulting with several of the best doctors, it has become clear that I need Tommy John surgery. I was hopeful that I would be able to return to competition in 2020, however, during my simulated game unfortunately the injury worsened. Obviously I’m extremely disappointed, but I will not let this slow down my aspirations for my career. I will approach this rehab the only way I know, attack and don’t look back. I’m confident that with a proper rehabilitation program and my unwavering commitment that this surgery will ultimately lengthen my career as opposed to shorten it. I can’t thank my teammates, coaches, the front office and my fans enough for the support they have given me so far in this process. I’m eager to get through this recovery and back on the field to continue to do what I love.
The 37-year-old announced an elbow injury in July but attempted to come back for the rest of the shortened 2020 season. Verlander pitched a simulated game at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, after which he says he experienced discomfort.
Tommy John surgery likely will stop him from pitching in 2021, which is the final year of his contract with the Astros.