VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 8 The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 8 The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors!

The Warriors of TWCA reached the Class 4A TAPPS state semis last season, going 12-1 before falling to Boerne Geneva. The Warriors now move up a notch to Class 5A, which will be challenging. Playing both ways is the norm in a Class 4A program, so staying healthy and developing depth is paramount. The Warriors will have to find a replacement for Abilene Christian-signee Aaron Monsivaiz at QB and Rice- signee Caleb Chappelle at WR but have some solid pieces back.

All-State RB Dane Jackson went off for 1,300 yards before going down with an injury. Caedmon Parker (789 yards, 15 TDs; 6 INTs) will be the team's most lethal, vertical offensive weapon and will also play DB. Sean Kane (69 tackles) carries the flag for the defense at LB, while Colby Gorman and Ezekial Jurado (47 tackles) will need to be clutch on both lines.