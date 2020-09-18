VYPE 2020 Preview: Private School No. 7 Lutheran South Pioneers

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Private School No. 7 Lutheran South Pioneers!

The LSA Pioneers will be interesting to watch in TAPPS 5A. The Pioneers bring back second-teamers QB Luke Harrison and RB Sir Bailey (840 yards 10 TDs). The lights are never too bright for Harrison, who is a Texas-commit in baseball. Harrison passed for 2,180 yards and 31 scores a year ago. Second-teamer Nikko Modica will lead the OL, while Joel Hutchins will be the top returning pass catcher.

The offense will be solid, but the defense must replace nine starters. Second-team DBs Easton Brenner and Cade Goldstraw (43 tackles) are the headliners on defense and will need some help in the front seven. Michael Purdom will hold it down at the linebacker position Kicker Nick Hatch is back on campus after a first-team, all-district performance in 2019.

