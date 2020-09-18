VYPE 2020 Preview: Class 5A No. 6 Paetow Panthers presented by Athlete Training + Health

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 6 Paetow Panthers!

Paetow moves up to Class 5A-Division I after making the playoffs in 5A-DII in just its second year of varsity football last season. The Panthers won eight games and were in the district title race up until the final week of the season.

Thirteen starters (seven offense, six defense) return, making Paetow a potential darkhorse in the 10-5A-DI, title race. Senior RB Damon Bankston (1,097 yards rushing, 286 yards receiving, 12 total TDs) is a versatile speedster that produces anywhere you put him on the field and has a natural flair for finding the end zone. He provides a perfect dynamic with blossoming junior QB C.J. Dumas Jr. (1,248 yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions). Senior FB Randle Kelley is invaluable with his blocking and short-yardage efficiency.

Defensively, the Panthers have a dominant front with senior end Agumba Otuonye (18 tackles for loss, 3 sacks) and senior tackle Andrew Rutherford (61 total tackles, 5 sacks). Junior DB Michael Jordan could be in line for a breakout year. Also watch for FS Carl Simon and MLB Christian Tibbetts.

