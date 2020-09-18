VYPE 2020 Preview: Class 5A No. 5 Barbers Hill Eagles

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for players to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is Class 5A No. 5 Barbers Hill Eagles!

The Tom Westerberg-led Eagles are coming off their best season since 2001, which was the last time they won 11 games. Prior to last season, the last time Barbers Hill stood atop the district was 2011. Can the Eagles do it again? They will have to replace District MVP Christian Kaopua at QB. First-team, all-district receiver Cameron Cauley (960 yards, 16 TDs) is back along with Canden Grogan (451 yards). In the backfield, Garret Hagler returns after rushing for 851 yards a year ago.

Opening the holes for Hagler will be Eli Burch. He will have to fill the shoes of USC-signee Casey Collier. Defensively, watch for Isaiah Marcel and Josh King-Bradley on the line. The duo could be super disruptive in 2020. Ashton Hamby, who was a second-team pick, will hold down the secondary at corner.